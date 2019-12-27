The BC Football All Decade Team: The Secondary

The 2010's only have another week in existence, and with it goes a decade of Boston College football. To celebrate the end of the decade, BC Maven has created our All Decade team. Earlier this week we announced our offense and defensive front seven. These are the players, who in a down ten years of sports have stood out for the Eagles. If you disagree with our list, leave your selections in the comment sections.

Cornerbacks

Isaac Yiadom and Hamp Cheevers

In terms of play, the Boston College defensive backfield has had one of the best decades in recent memory. But there were two cornerbacks who were play makers during their times at the Heights. Yiadom didn't have the big turnover numbers but was a technically sound defensive back, who was excellent in pass defense. Only had three interceptions during his four years at Boston College, but was they key cog in a defense his senior season that ranked 3rd nationally in pass defense efficiency.

Cheevers came to Boston College at only 142 pounds when he was recruited, but by the time he left he was a true playmaker. His junior season he led the Eagles with seven interceptions. He left after his junior season, which hurt the Eagles as a backfield of Brandon Sebastian and Cheevers would have been dynamic.

Honorable Mentions: Brandon Sebastian, Kamrin Moore

Safeties

Justin Simmons and Will Harris

Boston College has had two safeties that were playmakers when they played for the Eagles, and continued on to NFL success. Justin Simmons, was a ball hawking, hard hitting safety who led the Eagles in interceptions in '14 and '15. A well rounded safety, Simmons had the length and physicality to play against the run and pass. He has gone on to a Pro Bowl caliber NFL career, and recently was nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award for his countless community service work.

Will Harris was not only a booming hitter who patroled the Boston College secondary for four years, he was a play maker. Watching his 2018 season, it was Harris along with Zach Allen who were seemingly all over the field making plays. What always stood out to me were the plays he made when Jim Reid would line him up close to the line of scrimmage. Was an early round draft pick but missed most of his rookie year with the Detroit Lions but has a bright future in the NFL.

Honorable mentions: Lukas Denis, John Johnson

In our final All Decade feature we will give superlatives for a variety of topics including Best Game, Best Assistant, and more!