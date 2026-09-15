Boston College Football's Anthony Palano Tabbed Bronko Nagurski Player of the Week

In addition to being named the Atlantic Coast Conference’s linebacker of the week in just his second start for the program, Boston College football’s Anthony Palano received national recognition for his incredible performance against Rutgers on Friday, earning Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week honors from the Football Writers Association of America (FWAA).

Palano’s efforts in the Eagles’ win over the Scarlet Knights, their first of the season, came from just about everywhere, as he racked up nine tackles, including two for loss, one sack, and two fourth-quarter interceptions — the latter of which came with just 1:51 left in regulation, clinching the 28-21 victory.

The Arlington Heights, Ill., native was, by all means, the real difference maker for BC in the game, and he put forth this heroic act after watching his best friend, fellow linebacker Bodie Kahoun, go down with injury midway through the second quarter and get hospitalized.

“I feel like it’s a lot, because this is a lot built up,” Palano said after the Eagles’ defeat of Rutgers. “This is something we believe that we can do and take care of since the first week, and I’ve said that since I got here. I know what we’re capable of, and I know what we can do when we execute at the highest level.”

Through two games of BC’s 2026 campaign, Palano, who transferred from Washington State this offseason, is the leading tackler on the roster with 22 (10 solo), in addition to tackles for loss (3.0) and interceptions (2).

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Congrats to Anthony Palano on being named ACC Linebacker of the Week pic.twitter.com/ySEiW7afcn — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 14, 2026

The Bronko Nagurski Award is given annually to the national defensive player of the year at the end of the college football season, and the FWAA selects a Bronko Nagurski National Defensive Player of the Week each week during the regular season, which it has done since 2001.

The national defensive player of the year will be chosen from the finalists who are part of the 2026 FWAA All-America Team and then presented with the trophy at the Bronko Nagurski Awards Banquet on Dec. 7 at the Charlotte Convention Center. The winner will also be announced on The Home Depot College Football Awards, which airs live on ESPN on Dec. 11.

BC has one Bronko Nagurski Trophy winner, linebacker Luke Kuechly (2011). Kuechly was also a finalist for the award in 2010.

Players may be added or removed from the Bronko Nagurski Trophy watch list throughout the season. If not already on the watch list, each week’s honored player, which includes Palano now, will be added.

“It’s a great feeling, but at the same time, it just comes from doing a job,” Palano said of last week’s performance. “[Defensive coordinator Ted Roof] always harps on making the plays that you’re supposed to make. So I feel like just trusting my instincts and everything I’ve done, and with coach Roof trusting what he installed in the defense, just trusting both of those.”

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