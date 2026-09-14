Kickoff Time for Boston College Football's Home Matchup vs Virginia Tech Revealed

Boston College football’s home matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday Sept. 26, a week after the Eagles take on Maine, has officially been scheduled for a noon ET kickoff and will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2, or ACC Network, which is set to be announced after Saturday’s slate of games.

It will be the Eagles' first conference game of the season.

With a win on Friday over Rutgers in the program’s 13th annual playing of the Red Bandanna Game in honor of Welles Crowther, BC advanced to 1-1 on the season after suffering a 34-15 road loss to Cincinnati in Week One.

Quarterback Mason McKenzie, who is tied for the FBS lead in explosive plays on the ground (runs of 10+ yards), accounted for 346 yards of total offense and two touchdowns in the win on Friday. He also threw two interceptions, however, which brings his season total up to three.

BC linebacker Anthony Palano was the star of the game, as he tallied nine tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and two interceptions, the latter of which virtually cemented the Eagles’ triumph.

🚨GAME TIME ANNOUNCEMENT🚨



🗓️ September 26, 2026

🆚 Virginia Tech

🕛 12:00 pm ET

🏟️ Alumni Stadium pic.twitter.com/SYs61tJlg1 — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) September 14, 2026

The Hokies, meanwhile, will face Maryland on the road this weekend before heading to Chestnut Hill, Mass., the following Saturday.

Virginia Tech, which hired former Penn State head coach James Franklin during the offseason, has gone 2-0 through its first two games of the season, consisting of back-to-back blowout wins over the Virginia Military Institute (73-3) and Old Dominion (44-21).

Quarterback Ethan Grunkemeyer, who followed Franklin from Happy Valley to Blacksburg, Va., through the transfer portal, has registered 551 passing yards and four touchdowns with zero interceptions through his first two starts.

The last meeting between the two teams came in O’Brien’s first season on the Heights on Oct. 17, 2024. The Eagles were defeated 42-21 at Lane Stadium, which resulted in their 22nd loss to the Hokies all-time — Virginia Tech leads the series 22-11, dating back to 1983.

BC is set to host Maine this upcoming Saturday at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., with kickoff scheduled for 2 p.m. ET. ACC Network Plus (ACCNX) will be televising the game.

After a season-opening victory on the road over Towson, the Black Bears have taken consecutive losses at the hands of Appalachian State (55-3) and Merrimack (23-14) heading into this week’s affair down just a few hours along the East Coast.

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