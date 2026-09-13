Commanders vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1

An NFC East battle will take place on the first Sunday of the 2026 NFL season when the Washington Commanders take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Commanders are looking to return to their 2024 form when they made the NFC Championship Game, while the Eagles are looking to move on from the A.J. Brown era and get back to being a Super Bowl contender.

You can find my best bet for this game in my betting preview I wrote earlier this week. In this article, I'm going to break down my three favorite prop bets for this game.

Commanders vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Dontayvion Wicks 30+ Receiving Yards (-112)

Jayden Daniels 37+ Rushing Yards (-110)

Hollywood Brown Anytime Touchdown (+750)

Dontayvion Wicks 30+ Receiving Yards (-112)

I expect Makai Lemon to eventually take over as the No. 2 option at wide receiver for the Philadelphia Eagles, but with this being his first NFL game, I'm going to bank on him getting eased into the lineup. That's why we could see Dontayvion Wicks, the Eagles' offseason acquisition and former Packer, getting some increased looks in Week 1. All he has to do is reach 30+ receiving yards, and this bet will be cash for us.

Jayden Daniels 37+ Rushing Yards (-110)

When Jayden Daniels is healthy, his legs are his best weapon. In his rookie season, he rushed for 52.4 yards per game, well above his set total for Week 1. Even last year when he was battling injuries, he still managed to average 39.7 rushing yards per game. There's no reason why he can't rack up at least 37 games with a fresh slate and a clean bill of health.

Hollywood Brown Anytime Touchdown (+750)

With no A.J. Brown and a rookie receiver in Makai Lemon, I think the distribution of passes thrown in Week 1 for the Eagles could get wild. That's why I think if you want to bet on a longshot to score a touchdown, betting on someone further down the depth chart at wide receiver makes sense. Hollywood Brown has some of the most experience at the position on the roster for the Eagles, so maybe he'll have an increased role in their game plan. That's why he's worth a bet at almost 8-1 in this spot.

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