Boston College Football Defensive Back Max Tucker Suffers Injury

Boston College football defensive back Max Tucker suffered an injury at practice on Wednesday morning.

The injury happened during a team period where Tucker and wide receiver Jaedn Skeete were both going for the ball in the end zone and Tucker landed awkwardly.

Boston College DB Max Tucker suffered an injury at practice this morning and was taken away by ambulance.



Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien said that it was a “precautionary measure” and doesn’t believe it’s anything more than a concussion. — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) August 12, 2026

BC head coach Bill O’Brien provided an update on Tucker after practice.

“[Max] kind of took a weird fall there,” said O’Brien. “Precautionary measures to put him on the backboard and take him to the hospital. We really believe that he's gonna be okay. We'll update that later on. Probably more like a concussion, which, obviously, is serious, but I really don't think it's anything more than that. But again, we'll update that. When we get confirmation on what that is.”

Tucker is entering his fourth season at Boston College. In 2025, he totaled 25 tackles (15 solo and 10 assisted), two pass breakups, and one interception in 11 games.

O’Brien also spoke on the decision to resume practice after Tucker’s injury and how the players handled it.

“I brought up KP [Price] and Carter [Davis], two guys that have been around,” O’Brien said. “I said, ‘What do you want to do here,’ because they're very close to Max. These guys have been here for a long time. They said they want to practice, and so they did."

"It took a little while to get back going because it was kind of a weird deal. That's two years in a row now that that's [happened at camp] with Owen Stoudmire last year. But yeah, I thought they finished well, some good, some bad. We gotta clean up some things, but I think we're on the right track. We're on the right track.”

BC defensive back Syair Torrence talked about the team’s response after the injury.

“I mean, we just play for each other,” said Torrence. “Like every time we step on the field, we all play for each other. No matter who's down, who's up, we just always go and play for each other with a brother next to us.”

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