Boston College Football 2026 Fall Camp Notebook: Day 1

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football players and coaches took the field outside Fish Field House on Wednesday morning to open up fall camp.

The players opened the morning with a couple of drills, followed by 7-on-7s. After practice, the media spoke to head coach Bill O’Brien, running back Evan Dickens, and defensive back Carter Davis.

Below are the sights, sounds, and observations from Day 1 of this year’s fall camp.

Boston College 2026 Fall Camp Day 1 Notes:

QB Femi Babalola had a completion to WR Dawson Pough up the middle.

QB Femi Babalola ran for a gain after getting out of pressure.

QB Mason McKenzie had a lot of low throws to open the day, but completed all his passes except one during the first eight sessions.

During a snap, QB Mason McKenzie faked to RB Bo MacCormack III, then connected with TE Zeke Moore while getting pressured.

QB Mason McKenzie connected with TE Zeke Moore again.

RB Nolan Ray was stood up at the line of scrimmage for no gain on a run. On the next play, he ran for a big gain.

WR Landon Wright ran in for a touchdown.

WR Jaedn Skeete caught a touchdown pass from QB Mason McKenzie.

WR Reed Swanson made a completion for a first down on the side of the field.

RB Evan Dickens missed a throw from QB Mason McKenzie.

QB Grayson Wilson threw a completion to WR Javarius Green.

On 1st-and-15 from the opponent’s 35-yard-line, QB Mason McKenzie connected with TE Zeke Moore for a first down.

DL Chris Marable Jr., tipped the ball on a throw by QB Mason McKenzie which fell incomplete. LB Bodie Kahoun nearly had the pick, but there was a lot of traffic where the ball dropped incomplete.

P Bryce LaFollette had a punt that went about 35 yards.

P Andy Quinn was mixed on his performance. He had a couple deep punts to start, then had a couple of bad ones.

QB Mason McKenzie threw an incompletion to WR Jackson Wade in the end zone. It was a high throw that went over Wade’s head.

DB Carter Davis had an interception in the end zone on a throw by QB Mason McKenzie. The ball was tipped during the play.

QB Femi Babalola connected with RB Evan Dickens for a touchdown.

LB Griffin Collins recorded a pass breakup on a throw by QB Femi Babalola.

Boston College 2026 Fall Camp Day 1 Quotes:

Bill O’Brien on the quarterbacks: “They’ve really improved. They’ve put a lot of work in… Mason’s gotten a lot better just in his knowledge of our system obviously, but also some of the things that we ask him to do that maybe was different than what he was asked before.”

Evan Dickens on what he wants Boston College fans to know about him that they may not know: “I'm still hungry for more… I'm looking forward to mimicking or even having a better season this year. So, that’s one thing to know. I'm still hungry. I'm not satisfied and I'm going to keep climbing.”

Carter Davis on being a veteran going into fall camp: “The experience of it. I mean, it's a blessing. I've been out here, playing in a lot of games. Been through a lot of fall camps. It's my fourth one going on right now. So, it's knowing what comes with it, helping the younger guys grow with it. Just learning how to be a leader, how to impact others that's around me so they can grow. Understand that it's going to be hard days. This is just day one. Every day [is] not going to be just as fun or just as smooth as today went. It's going to be a grind with it. So, just pushing each and every person around.”

Boston College 2026 Fall Camp Day 1 Sights:

📍Fish Field House



🏈 Back at Boston College for the first day of fall camp!



📱I’ll have updates from this morning’s session for @BostonCollegeSI! pic.twitter.com/U13ISbRqTi — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) August 5, 2026

Mason McKenzie, Grayson Wilson, and the rest of the quarterback room getting some throws in at the first day of fall camp. pic.twitter.com/k01NVw90GF — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) August 5, 2026

First day of @BCFootball fall camp notes📝🧵:



- Bill O’Brien is coaching from the sideline with his play sheet and headset during team drills, as he would in a game. It’s a way to get into the swing of being the coordinator this year.



- Skeete, back from injury, got buffer 👇 pic.twitter.com/6wLQlJ6tcY — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) August 5, 2026

More throws from the quarterbacks at Boston College’s fall camp. pic.twitter.com/uW3JSZleHN — Kim Rankin (@kmrankin1) August 5, 2026

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