Boston College Football Focused on Future With New Team

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Walking into Fish Field House for Boston College football’s fall camp, the feeling of a new season and fresh start hangs in the air.

After the Eagles’ 2-10 campaign in 2025, the program rebuilt the roster, bringing in 23 signees from the class of 2026 and 26 new faces from the transfer portal.

Boston College also added six new coaches to the roster which includes defensive coordinator Ted Roof, who most recently served as the defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at UCF in 2024.

Although Roof was not a part of last year’s team, he did speak about using it as motivation. His focus, however, is on moving past last season’s struggles especially with a new group.

“I wasn't here last year, so I don't get involved with that,” said Roof. “I just talk about moving forward and building and growing because it's all about this year's team. We can all use it to motivate [and] whatever. We'll use whatever as coaches [that] we got to use to try and get a motivational stick right there. But, it's a new season, a new team, and you want to learn from it and use it as a motivator. And again, it's all about moving forward because this is a new team, a new group of guys. That's what we're worried about, getting this group to go this way, not worrying about what's in the rearview mirror.”

One of the biggest additions to the roster this offseason was quarterback Mason McKenzie who transferred to Boston College from Saginaw Valley State in January.

Like Roof, McKenzie is entering his first season with the Eagles and was not a part of last year’s team. However, McKenzie did note that the chip on returning players' shoulders has been evident throughout camp.

“I wasn't here last year, but it was a tough year for a lot of the guys that were here,” said McKenzie. “And you can see that in the way that they prepare, [and] the way that they practice. They don't want that to happen again. And I'm going to do everything I can to not let that happen again. You can see the chip on the guys’ shoulders. I mean, the defensive backs especially, they're flying around there, talking a lot of trash, having a good time. It's good to see though because I think we got a lot of good players in that secondary, a lot of good players on defense as well. So, that's only going to make us better on offense and I'm excited to kind of see where that takes us.”

Boston College will continue fall camp next week.

Follow us on Twitter/X , Facebook , YouTube , Threads , Bluesky, and Instagram for the latest Boston College news.