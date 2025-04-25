Boston College Football Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal
The Boston College Eagles football program has lost another player to the transfer portal.
Defensive lineman George Rooks has entered the transfer portal, according to national college football writer and transfer portal reporter for CBS Sports and 247Sports Chris Hummer.
“Boston College starting DT George Rooks has entered the transfer portal, @mzenitz and I have learned for @247Sports,” said Hummer via X. “Rooks, who began his career at Michigan, has posted 55 tackles and 5 TFLs over the last 2 seasons.”
The Jersey City, N.J., native spent two seasons with the Eagles where he appeared in 25 games and tallied 55 total tackles (18 solo and 37 assisted), 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, five quarterback hits, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.
Rooks transferred to Chestnut Hill after starting his collegiate career at Michigan where he spent two seasons primarily playing on special teams and worked on both special teams and the defensive line during his sophomore campaign.
As a prospect, the redshirt senior was a four-star from the class of 2021 that ranked No. 271 nationally, No. 35 in defensive linemen, and No. 6 in the state of N.J., according to 247Sports Composite.
The outlet does not have him rated as a transfer prospect yet.
Rooks is one of multiple Eagles to enter the transfer portal during the spring window. Other notable players to go into the portal during this time frame include quarterback Jacobe Robinson and offensive lineman Otto Hess, who both entered their names on April 15.