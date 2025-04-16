Boston College Football Quarterback Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College quarterback Jacobe Robinson has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore made the announcement via a social media post on Tuesday night.
“Thank you to my teammates and coaches at Boston College for an amazing 2 years,” said Robinson via X. “I Will be entering the transfer portal with 3 years of eligibility.”
The Henderson, Texas, native spent two seasons with the Eagles. During that time, he appeared in two games, both in 2024, and went 2-of-3 for 23 yards as well as had six rush attempts for 23 yards and one touchdown.
Robinson was primarily the backup quarterback for Boston College last year. He started the season as QB2 while Grayson James was dealing with an injury, moved down to third string when he returned, and back to the backup position after former quarterback Thomas Castellanos was benched in favor of James and left the program.
Robinson’s most notable play was a nine-yard touchdown run in Boston College’s 56-0 win over Duquesne on Sept. 7.
Robinson was a three-star prospect from the class of 2023 that ranked No. 809 nationally, No. 40 in quarterbacks, and No. 128 in the state of Texas, according to 247Sports Composite.
He chose the Eagles over Alcorn State, Jackson State, Northwestern State, and Yale.
In the spring, Robinson was in a quarterback room alongside Grayson James, former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan, and freshman Shaker Reisig.
He is the second Eagle to enter the transfer portal on Tuesday. Offensive lineman Otto Hess announced his decision to transfer earlier in the day.