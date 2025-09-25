BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Depth Chart Released for Week 5 Matchup Against Cal

This is the first meeting between the Eagles and the Golden Bears since 1986, and just the second game played between the two programs ever.

Graham Dietz

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images / Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images
On Thursday, the Boston College football program released an initial depth chart for its Week Five matchup against the California Golden Bears, which is scheduled to be played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., within the game notes section on the bceagles.com website.

Boston College football via bceagles.com.

The Eagles (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are coming off of their first bye week of the season following a 30-20 road loss to Stanford on Sept. 13.

Heading into BC’s first conference game of the season against the Cardinal, 13 players were not available, according to the ACC’s Week Three Game Day Availability Report.

Those players were:

  • Wide receiver Jonathan Montague Jr.
  • Linebacker Jaylen Blackwell
  • Defensive back Syair Torrence
  • Defensive back Njita Sinkala
  • Defensive back Marcus Upton
  • Defensive back Amari Jackson
  • Wide receiver Michael Landolfi
  • Defensive back Ashton McShane
  • Defensive back Will Graves III
  • Linebacker Palaie Faoa
  • Offensive lineman Souleye Diawara
  • Tight end Danny Edgehille
  • Defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire

Torrence and Jackson were starters in the Eagles’ first two games of the season against Fordham and Michigan State but did not suit up against the Cardinal, and Stoudmire was a starter against the Spartans but did not play against Stanford, either—or Fordham in Week One.

Torrence is not listed on the depth chart for BC’s matchup against Cal this week, and neither is Stoudmire. One additional notable change is that redshirt-sophomore center Michael Crounse is now listed above graduate-student Dwayne Allick at the position. Allick started the first three games of the season at center but was replaced by Crounse in the second-half of the Eagles’ loss to Stanford.

The starters for this week are as follows, according to the initial depth chart:

Offense:

QB - Dylan Lonergan

RB - Jordan McDonald, Turbo Richard, Alex Broome, Bo MacCormack

TE - Jeremiah Franklin

WR - Reed Harris

WR - Lewis Bond

WR - Jaedn Skeete

LT - Jude Bowry

LG - Eryx Daugherty

C - Michael Crounse

RG - Logan Taylor

RT - Kevin Cline

Defense:

DE - Edwin Kolenge

DE - Quintayvious Hutchins

DT - Kwan Williams

DT - Sedarius McConnell

LB - Owen McGowan

LB - Daveon Crouch

NB - Cameron Martinez

CB - Amari Jackson

CB - Isaiah Farris

FS - Omar Thornton, Marcelous Townsend

SS - KP Price

Special teams:

LS - Ben Mann, Cooper Crook

P - Shamus Florio

K - Luca Lombardo

PR - Isaiah Farris

KR - Turbo Richard

The Golden Bears (3-1) are traveling to BC after a road loss to San Diego State this past weekend, in which they were shutout for the first time this year, 34-0. Cal has not played a competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference so far.

Graham Dietz
GRAHAM DIETZ

Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously contributed to The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as sports editor. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.

