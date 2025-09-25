Boston College Football Depth Chart Released for Week 5 Matchup Against Cal
On Thursday, the Boston College football program released an initial depth chart for its Week Five matchup against the California Golden Bears, which is scheduled to be played on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass., within the game notes section on the bceagles.com website.
The Eagles (1-2, 0-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) are coming off of their first bye week of the season following a 30-20 road loss to Stanford on Sept. 13.
Heading into BC’s first conference game of the season against the Cardinal, 13 players were not available, according to the ACC’s Week Three Game Day Availability Report.
Those players were:
- Wide receiver Jonathan Montague Jr.
- Linebacker Jaylen Blackwell
- Defensive back Syair Torrence
- Defensive back Njita Sinkala
- Defensive back Marcus Upton
- Defensive back Amari Jackson
- Wide receiver Michael Landolfi
- Defensive back Ashton McShane
- Defensive back Will Graves III
- Linebacker Palaie Faoa
- Offensive lineman Souleye Diawara
- Tight end Danny Edgehille
- Defensive tackle Owen Stoudmire
Torrence and Jackson were starters in the Eagles’ first two games of the season against Fordham and Michigan State but did not suit up against the Cardinal, and Stoudmire was a starter against the Spartans but did not play against Stanford, either—or Fordham in Week One.
Torrence is not listed on the depth chart for BC’s matchup against Cal this week, and neither is Stoudmire. One additional notable change is that redshirt-sophomore center Michael Crounse is now listed above graduate-student Dwayne Allick at the position. Allick started the first three games of the season at center but was replaced by Crounse in the second-half of the Eagles’ loss to Stanford.
The starters for this week are as follows, according to the initial depth chart:
Offense:
QB - Dylan Lonergan
RB - Jordan McDonald, Turbo Richard, Alex Broome, Bo MacCormack
TE - Jeremiah Franklin
WR - Reed Harris
WR - Lewis Bond
WR - Jaedn Skeete
LT - Jude Bowry
LG - Eryx Daugherty
C - Michael Crounse
RG - Logan Taylor
RT - Kevin Cline
Defense:
DE - Edwin Kolenge
DE - Quintayvious Hutchins
DT - Kwan Williams
DT - Sedarius McConnell
LB - Owen McGowan
LB - Daveon Crouch
NB - Cameron Martinez
CB - Amari Jackson
CB - Isaiah Farris
FS - Omar Thornton, Marcelous Townsend
SS - KP Price
Special teams:
LS - Ben Mann, Cooper Crook
P - Shamus Florio
K - Luca Lombardo
PR - Isaiah Farris
KR - Turbo Richard
The Golden Bears (3-1) are traveling to BC after a road loss to San Diego State this past weekend, in which they were shutout for the first time this year, 34-0. Cal has not played a competition in the Atlantic Coast Conference so far.