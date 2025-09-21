How to Watch: Boston College Football vs Cal; Full Week 5 TV Schedule
After a two-game road trip, the Boston College Eagles football team returns to Alumni Stadium to host the Cal Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon.
Both teams will be looking to bounce back.
The Eagles are hoping to snap their skid after suffering two consecutive losses at the hands of Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime on Sept. 6 and Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 20.
Cal will also be looking to get back into the win column. After winning their first three games over Oregon State, Texas Southern, and Minnesota, the Golden Bears suffered their first loss of the year late Saturday night 34-0 to the San Diego State Aztecs.
This is the second meeting between the two teams. In the inaugural matchup on Sept. 13, 1986, Boston College defeated Cal 21-15 in Chestnut Hill.
Below is all the information for the upcoming matchup.
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Cal:
Who: Boston College Eagles and Cal Golden Bears
When: Saturday, Sept. 27 at 3:30 p.m. ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM
Last Outing, Cal: The Golden Bears suffered their first loss of the season to the San Diego State Aztecs 34-0 late Saturday night.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles suffered their second loss of the season on the road to the Stanford Cardinal 30-20 on Sept. 20.
Last Meeting: The last meeting between the two teams was on Sept. 13, 1986. Boston College defeated Cal 21-15 in Chestnut Hill.
Full Week 5 TV Schedule
(All times ET)
Thursday, Sept. 25
7:30 p.m. | Army at East Carolina | ESPN
Friday, Sept. 26
7 p.m. | No. 8 Florida State at Virginia | ESPN
9 p.m. | No. 24 TCU at Arizona St. | FOX
10:30 p.m. | Houston at Oregon St. | ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 27
12 p.m. | No. 21 USC at No. 23 Illinois | FOX
12 p.m. | No. 16 Georgia Tech at Wake Forest | ESPN
12 p.m. |No. 22 Notre Dame at Arkansas | ABC
12:00 p.m. | Rutgers at Minnesota | BTN
12:00 p.m. | Duke at Syracuse | ACCN
12:00 p.m. | Louisville at Pittsburgh | ESPN2
12:00 p.m. | Cincinnati at Kansas | TNT
12:00 p.m. | UCF at Kansas State | FS1
12:00 p.m. | South Alabama at North Texas | ESPNU
12:00 p.m. | Bowling Green at Ohio | CBSSN
12:00 p.m. | Stetson at Dayton | YouTube
12:00 p.m. | New Haven at Duquesne |
12:00 p.m. | Delaware State at Sacred Heart | ESPN+
12:00 p.m. | Cornell at Yale | ESPN+
12:00 p.m. | Norfolk State at Wagner |
12:00 p.m. | Dartmouth at Central Connecticut State |
12:00 p.m. | Penn at Lehigh | ESPN+
12:00 p.m. | Georgetown at Columbia | ESPN+
12:45 p.m. | Utah State at No. 18 Vanderbilt | SEC Network
1:00 p.m. | Eastern Michigan at Central Michigan | ESPN+
1:00 p.m. | Marist at Butler |
1:00 p.m. | LIU at Stonehill |
1:00 p.m. | Holy Cross at Fordham | ESPN+
1:00 p.m. | UAlbany at New Hampshire |
1:00 p.m. | Towson at Bryant |
1:00 p.m. | Morehead State at Presbyterian | ESPN+
1:30 p.m. | Georgia Southern at James Madison | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | Miles at Morgan State |
2:00 p.m. | Utah Tech at Austin Peay | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | South Dakota at North Dakota State | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | Hampton at Elon |
2:00 p.m. | Howard at Richmond | ESPN+
2:00 p.m. | St. Thomas (MN) at San Diego | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | Arkansas State at UL Monroe | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman |
3:00 p.m. | Alabama State at Florida A&M |
3:00 p.m. | Idaho State at Northern Colorado | ESPN+
3:00 p.m. | Mercyhurst at South Dakota State | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | No. 1 Ohio State at Washington | CBS / Paramount+
3:30 p.m. | No. 4 LSU at No. 13 Ole Miss | ABC
3:30 p.m. | Auburn at No. 9 Texas A&M | ESPN
3:30 p.m. | Utah at West Virginia | FOX
3:30 p.m. | No. 11 Indiana at Iowa | Peacock
3:30 p.m. | UCLA at Northwestern | BTN
3:30 p.m. | California at Boston College | ACCN
3:30 p.m. | Baylor at Oklahoma State | ESPN2
3:30 p.m. | UConn at Buffalo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | San Diego State at Northern Illinois | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Rice at Navy | CBSSN
3:30 p.m. | Akron at Toledo | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Western Carolina at Campbell |
3:30 p.m. | Princeton at Lafayette | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Furman at Samford | ESPN+
3:30 p.m. | Merrimack at Stony Brook |
3:30 p.m. | William & Mary at Villanova |
3:30 p.m. | North Carolina A&T at Maine |
3:30 p.m. | Lindenwood at Miami (OH) |
4:00 p.m. | New Mexico State at New Mexico |
4:00 p.m. | Tulane at Tulsa | ESPNU
4:00 p.m. | Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois | ESPN+
4:00 p.m. | Eastern Washington at Montana State | ESPN+
4:10 p.m. | Hawaii at Air Force | FS1
4:15 p.m. | No. 15 Tennessee at Mississippi State | SEC Network
4:30 p.m. | Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. | Northern Arizona at Portland State | ESPN+
5:00 p.m. | Texas Southern at Mississippi Valley State |
5:30 p.m. | Mercer at East Tennessee State | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Middle Tennessee at Kennesaw State | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Liberty at Old Dominion | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | South Carolina State at Charleston Southern | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Saint Francis (PA) at Bucknell | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Brown at Harvard | ESPN+
6:00 p.m. | Nicholls at Eastern Kentucky |
6:00 p.m. | The Citadel at Chattanooga | ESPN+
6:30 p.m. | Rhode Island at Western Michigan | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Arizona at No. 14 Iowa State | ESPN
7:00 p.m. | Virginia Tech at NC State | The CW
7:00 p.m. | Southeast Missouri State at UT Martin | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Jacksonville State at Southern Miss | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Western Kentucky at Missouri State | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Memphis at Florida Atlantic | ESPN2
7:00 p.m. | UTRGV at Southeastern Louisiana | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Abilene Christian at UIW | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | North Carolina Central at Texas A&M–Commerce | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Central Arkansas at Lamar | ESPN+
7:00 p.m. | Prairie View A&M at Grambling |
7:00 p.m. | Alcorn State at Arkansas–Pine Bluff |
7:00 p.m. | Jackson State at Southern | ESPN+
7:30 p.m. | No. 6 Oregon at No. 3 Penn State | NBC / Peacock
7:30 p.m. | No. 17 Alabama at No. 5 Georgia | ABC
7:30 p.m. | Massachusetts at No. 20 Missouri | ESPNU
7:30 p.m. | Washington State at Colorado State | CBSSN
7:30 p.m. | San Jose State at Stanford | ACCN
7:45 p.m. | Kentucky at South Carolina | SEC Network
8:00 p.m. | McNeese at Stephen F. Austin | ESPN+
8:30 p.m. | West Georgia at Southern Utah | ESPN+
9:00 p.m. | Cal Poly at Sacramento State | ESPN+
10:00 p.m. | Weber State at UC Davis | ESPN+
10:15 p.m. | No. 25 BYU at Colorado | ESPN
10:15 p.m. | Idaho at Montana | ESPN+