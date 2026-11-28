With one final shot at securing bowl eligibility on the line, Boston College football suffered a 45-11 road loss to No. 7 Miami (11-1, 9-0 ACC) on Saturday to close out its 2026 regular season.

The Eagles (5-7, 3-5 ACC) were outmatched in every phase of the game, but particularly in the trenches, as the Hurricanes collected five sacks and 11 tackles for loss en route to their third straight victory.

After BC went three and out on the opening drive of the game, the Eagles’ defense made a clutch stop, forcing a Miami turnover off a fumbled snap, which Favor Bate recovered underneath a dog pile at the line of scrimmage.

On 3rd and 10 at the Hurricanes’ 47-yard line, Mason McKenzie picked up a first down with a 24-yard dart to Jonathan Montague Jr. on a deep out to advance BC into field-goal territory.

Luca Lombardo then drilled a 40-yarder on 4th and 9 to give the Eagles an early 3-0 lead.

Miami wasted no time answering, however.

In just 1:57, the Hurricanes staged a five-play, 77-yard scoring drive, capped off by Cooper Barkate’s 33-yard touchdown reception on a go ball over the top.

Free safety Kameron Howard stopped in his tracks in the middle of the play, which allowed Barkate to swerve past him and obtain a wide-open path to the end zone.

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After McKenzie was picked off on the first play of the second quarter by true freshman Chris Wheatley-Humphrey, Miami extended its lead to 14-3 with Barkate’s second touchdown reception of the game.

On 3rd and 1 at the Eagles’ five-yard line, the redshirt-senior wideout matched up one-on-one with Charlie Comella on an island, and quarterback Darian Mensah dropped it right in the bucket for the score.

The Hurricanes’ scoring spree didn’t stop there.

Before the quarter ended, Miami extended its lead to 28-3 with two more touchdowns through the air, first a 23-yarder to tight end Vandrevius Jacobs followed by a 10-yard grab by Israel Briggs after McKenzie was picked off a second time, which saw him throw a ball into triple coverage on 3rd and 13 at the Eagles’ 22-yard line.

When the first half ended, Mensah was 17-for-23 with his arm for 266 yards and four touchdowns, while McKenzie could only garner 35 passing yards along with the two interceptions.

The third quarter was far less point-heavy, as the Hurricanes outscored BC just 10-8 with Jake Weinberg’s 41-yard field goal and a second touchdown grab for Jacobs, this one of 18 yards.

In the middle of those two Miami scoring drives, running back Bo MacCormack III found the end zone with a 16-yard run for his eighth rushing touchdown of the year, which marked the Eagles’ sole touchdown of the contest.

After the two-minute timeout of the final quarter, Javian Mallory put the final nail in BC’s coffin with a one-yard rushing touchdown on fourth and goal.

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