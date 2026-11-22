After suffering three straight losses by a combined score of 119-33, Boston College football is back in the win column following its 27-15 defeat of rival Syracuse on Saturday afternoon.

Like all of the Eagles’ wins this year, not every phase of the game was pretty.

BC was penalized 10 times for 86 yards lost, totaled just 131 passing yards, albeit with two touchdowns through the air, and the defense showed that it was not immune from its recurring problems, such as missing open-field tackles and covering the deep half of the field.

But they got the job done, which is ultimately all that matters, and there are many positives that can be taken away from the game, most notably the fact that bowl eligibility is still attainable with one game left to play.

Let’s dive into some takeaways from Saturday’s crunch of the Orange.

1. A Statement From Bo

236 rushing yards, a touchdown, and 45 receiving yards. That’s what sophomore running back Bo MacCormack III generated against Syracuse — the school he was committed to before flipping to BC — in Saturday’s triumph.

MacCormack was a human freight train, effortlessly breaking through tackles to the second level as BC stampeded over an Orange defense that entered the matchup allowing just 137.1 rushing yards per game.

Even more impressively, he virtually never left the game when the Eagles had their offense on the field, taking the label of “workhorse back” to a whole new level.

“He’s one of the toughest dudes I’ve ever met,” redshirt sophomore defensive back Charlie Comella, a fellow Massachusetts native, said after the game.

“That’s a playmaker,” senior captain KP Price added. “That’s a guy. Being on the sideline, I look up, we got the crowd going, and it’s Bo every single time. That’s my guy. We love him.”

MacCormack’s success was just as much a product of the offensive line’s dominance against Syracuse’s elite pass rush, as well as Bill O’Brien’s in-game scheme adjustments, which proved to be mostly effective throughout all four quarters.

2. Anemic Through The Air

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For how efficient MacCormack was for the offense, the Eagles’ passing game was not much of a factor at all apart from its red-zone execution.

Finding no downfield success, quarterback Mason McKenzie was practically relegated to throwing screen passes to both his receivers and the running backs, several of which were blocked by the line of scrimmage or underthrown.

BC’s signal caller finished the game with a decent stat line of 131 yards and two scores on a 14-of-24 completion rate, but this was a case of the box score not telling the story of how it actually went, and O’Brien was not afraid to admit that.

“Yeah, we called probably three play-actions, didn’t really connect,” O’Brien said. “Got sacked, had some screens, had some perimeter plays. Some were pretty good to Bo, some not so good.”

“The plan was to try to get it out quick. We thought they were really good up front. We liked our matchup in the running game. We thought the passing game would be tough. They got some good edge rushers. … It wasn't always executed at the highest level. We just got to keep working on it.”

Above all, it’s not a great sign when the running back is leading in the receiving category, and that was the case for the Eagles on Saturday.

3. Red-Zone Lockdown

Preventing the Orange from scoring a single touchdown on red-zone trips paid off massively for BC.

Syracuse entered the red zone six times and only managed to get six points out of it, as the Orange’s sole touchdown of the game arrived via Malachi Nelson’s 27-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter to Umari Hatcher.

In fact, twice in the first half alone, Syracuse advanced the ball all the way past the Eagles’ 10-yard line, but only one of those resulted in points for the visitors, and neither were touchdowns.

BC’s defensive woes this year have mainly derived from improper tackling technique or busted coverages, but its red-zone game plan for the Orange was sound, and it showed.

“Coach Roof called a heck of a game,” Comella, who racked up a team-high nine tackles with two tackles for loss, said. “Coach Jules [Montinar], all of them. We went over it all week. We prepared well.”

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