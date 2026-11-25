Boston College will hit the road to Coral Gables, Fla., for its 2026 regular-season finale against No. 7 Miami on Saturday at noon.

The Eagles (5-6, 3-4 ACC) are coming off a 27-15 win over Syracuse, which snapped a three-game losing streak, while the Hurricanes (10-1, 8-0 ACC) have been virtually unstoppable all season long, most recently defeating Virginia Tech 28-20 on Saturday.

Miami’s only loss this season came against Notre Dame on Nov. 7 in South Bend, Ind., in which it fell 31-24, but the Hurricanes’ offense was notably missing star wide receiver Malachi Toney, a semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award who has now missed the past three games with a high ankle sprain and is considered questionable to return this week.

The initial student-athlete availability report for Saturday’s matchup will be released Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, which should provide some more transparency on where Toney, arguably the top NFL Draft prospect in the 2028 cycle, stands.

“I mean, there’s really no slowing it down,” BC linebacker Anthony Palano, the Eagles’ leading tackler, said of Toney. “You got to try and limit it. That guy, he’s explosive, definitely. Just watching him and some of the tape that he’s got, [we’re] just trying to limit what he can do, which is going to be tough.”

Nonetheless, Miami’s offense is loaded with talent outside of Toney, starting with quarterback Darian Mensah, who transferred to “the U” from Duke after guiding the Blue Devils to an ACC Championship last year.

The junior out of San Luis Obispo, Calif., has thrown for 3,317 yards and 29 touchdowns with only four interceptions this year, and his quarterback rating of 86.3 ranks first in the entire nation, according to ESPN.

One of the clear frontrunners for the Heisman Trophy this season, NFL Draft analyst Jordan Reid (ESPN) has the Minnesota Vikings selecting the 6-foot-3-inch signal caller with the 29th overall pick in his latest mock draft.

“They have great players, [and that] starts with the quarterback,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said. “Mensah is a great player, [an] accurate passer, really smart.”

A notable playmaker who came along with Mensah from Durham, N.C., to the sunshine state is wide receiver Cooper Barkate out of Newport Beach, Calif., who actually began his collegiate career right near Boston College at Harvard for three years.

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Barkate has recorded 653 yards and six touchdowns on 52 catches this season, a year after posting 1,106 yards and seven touchdowns on 72 receptions in 2025, which led to second-team All-ACC honors.

Then there is the running back tandem of freshman Javian Mallory and senior Mark Fletcher Jr., who have a relatively even backfield split and have combined for 1,224 yards and 22 scores on 225 rushing attempts.

And all of that is equipped with an offensive line that boasts multiple all-conference selections and projected NFL Draft picks, most notably redshirt senior Matthew McCoy and Brockton, Mass., native Samson Okunlola, a product of Thayer Academy.

An intriguing part of Saturday’s meeting between the two programs will be how BC fares in the run game, as sophomore Bo MacCormack III is coming off a career-best rushing performance against the Orange, in which he rumbled for 236 yards on the ground and a touchdown on 30 carries, becoming the first Eagle to run for over 200 yards in a game since AJ Dillon in 2019 and a second-time ACC running back of the week honoree.

While it isn’t the same defense as last season, which featured a pair of first-round edge rushers in Rueben Bain Jr. and Akheem Mesidor, the Hurricanes sport the top run defense in all of FBS, surrendering just 68.1 yards per game on the ground, including 2.76 yards per carry, and have only given up 19.8 points per game, which is tied for No. 29 in the country.

Defensive lineman Marquise Lightfoot has generated the most pressure on opposing teams’ quarterbacks this season with seven sacks, while linebacker Mohamed Toure, who led Miami in tackles a season ago with 84, has already gotten up to 76 on the year, 47 of which are solos.

One name that will certainly be familiar to Eagles fans this Saturday is Omar Thornton, who transferred from BC to Miami after the 2025 season and has become a key contributor for the Hurricanes on the defensive side of the ball as a safety. In addition to 35 tackles, the junior out of Carver Ranches, Fla., has three sacks on the year, good for third on the team.

"We're playing against a guy this week that I love, Omar Thornton, and I think he's a hell of a player, and I miss him,” O’Brien said. “I wish he was here. But that was something that he decided to do. We talked about it, and he's from down there, and his family's there. It was a good decision for him and his family.”

The noon game will be televised on ESPN, and fans can listen to the radio broadcast on WEEI 850 AM. Dating back to 1955, Saturday’s affair will be the 32nd all-time meeting between the two schools, and Miami holds a 25-6 lead in the series.

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