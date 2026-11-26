The Boston College Eagles football team knows what it's going up against on Saturday at No. 7 Miami to close out the 2026 regular season.

"Yeah, big, huge challenge for us," BC head coach Bill O'Brien said of the Hurricanes on Tuesday. "Huge challenge."

While the Eagles (5-6, 3-4 ACC) enter the conference matchup as 25.5-point underdogs, according to FanDuel, if they follow a particular game script, they could still have a shot.

Here is an idea of that script.

1. Get the Ball in Bo MacCormack III’s Hands

281 all-purpose yards against Syracuse, three games of 100-plus rushing yards in the past month and a week, and an ACC Running Back of the Week honor for his performance Saturday against the Orange, sophomore running back Bo MacCormack III needs to have the ball in his hands on Saturday.

That is especially true this week, as the Eagles have their work cut out from them by going up against the nation’s No. 1 run defense, which is allowing just 68.1 yards per game on the ground.

But it seems that no one can step in MacCormack’s way after this last week, and BC should look to strike while the iron is still hot, especially since the Eagles’ pass game has been subpar.

MacCormack is heating up at exactly the right moment, and with Miami being the lone opponent standing between BC and its first bowl berth since 2024, the Eagles will look to do whatever they can to make those hopes a reality.

It should be noted that BC has already gone up against the No. 2 run defense in the nation in a Week 6 matchup against Pitt. In that game, MacCormack only rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown, but Evan Dickens had not yet suffered his season-ending injury, which limited MacCormack.

With 653 all-purpose yards through his last five games, MacCormack is averaging a whopping 130.6 per game. WIth a chance to show the nation his true potential, there should be no reason for the Eagles to look away from him now.

2. Let Mason McKenzie Attack Miami’s No. 123-Ranked Pass Defense

If there has ever been a time for O’Brien to let quarterback Mason McKenzie, who announced his return to BC for the 2027 season on Tuesday, air it out, it’s now, as the highly-touted Hurricanes boast one of the worst-rated passing defenses, in large part due to a constant string of injuries to their secondary.

Only totaling five interceptions on the year as a team and allowing 246.6 yards per game through the air, Miami has allowed opposing quarterbacks to have big games all season, such as North Carolina’s Billy Edwards in his Week-8 performance where he dropped 341 yards and four touchdowns in a narrow three-point loss.

McKenzie has proven he can perform against similarly-ranked defenses, such as when he threw for a season-high 295 passing yards and two touchdowns in Week 6 against the Panthers, the No. 126-ranked passing defense.

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With nothing to lose going into the last guaranteed game of the season, O’Brien and his staff have no reason not to let McKenzie unleash his arm against a relatively weak Miami secondary.

If McKenzie can navigate the pocket well, especially against the Hurricanes' front seven, which has been underperforming this year, he can give the Eagles a real chance at victory.

It is important to note that four of Miami’s last five wins have come by a margin of 11 points or less against opponents deemed to be vastly inferior, and successful passing has been a staple of those games for the Hurricanes' opponents.

3. Do Not Shy Away From Aggressive Play Calling

In a game where BC has nothing to lose, there should be no reason not to be overly aggressive on late-down conversions or point-after attempts.

A loss for BC does absolutely nothing — it does not harm a potential ACC Championship Game berth, and a 5-7 season after last year’s performance is something to hang its hat on.

On paper, Miami certainly presents itself as the better, more technically-gifted team, yet if the Eagles can come out gunning for the Hurricanes, it gives them a fighting chance.

In fact, this approach has worked recently against what was a strong Miami team in 2024.

Chasing an ACC Championship Game berth that year, the then-No. 6 Hurricanes went into the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, N.Y., where they ended up falling to the Orange in their regular season finale.

Coming out hot, Syracuse head coach Fran Brown was extremely aggressive with his play calling, and Miami was not ready for the surprise attack.

The only way to beat a team like Miami, which has scored 42.6 points per game this season, is to turn the game into a shootout.

BC will likely struggle immensely if it approaches the contest in a conservative manner, as doing so heavily favors the 'Canes. But if you can catch them off guard and put some pride on the line, O’Brien’s Eagles stand a chance at seeing a .500 season and a bowl game.

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