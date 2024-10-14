BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Gives Injury Update

The Eagles head coach provided an update on running back Kye Robichaux and linebackers Jaylen Blackwell and Bryce Steele.

Kim Rankin

Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Charlottesville, Virginia, USA; Boston College Eagles head coach Bill O'Brien looks on during the second quarter against the Virginia Cavaliers at Scott Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Boston College Eagles football team is getting ready to take the field again after 12 days off with a road matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va. 

On Monday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien provided an injury update on running back Kye Robichaux, who has dealt with an injury this season but has only missed time in game, Michigan State on Sept. 21. 

“Yeah, he's good to go,” said O’Brien. “Yep, he's doing a good job. He's been out there. All the backs are good to go.”

Blackwell missed the last part of the 2023 season and the entire 2024 season so far with an Achilles injury. 

Steele has missed the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons as he’s been battling thymoma, a rare form of cancer. He is currently in remission and  was cleared to return to play prior to training camp. 

“Jaylen Blackwell, I would say right now, would not expect him back this year, but he'll be ready to go in the spring,” said O’Brien. “That's what I'd say right now. Could that change? That could change and I would say the same for Bryce Steele, I would say both those guys would be ready to go in the spring, but not right now.” 

The Eagles and Hokies square off on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. 

More From Boston College Eagles On SI: 

Boston College Football Releases Depth Chart For Week 8 Game vs. Virginia Tech

Broadcast Information for Boston College Football at Virginia Tech; Full Week 8 TV Schedule

Everything Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Said Ahead of Virginia Tech

Published
Kim Rankin
KIM RANKIN

Home/Football