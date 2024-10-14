Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Gives Injury Update
The Boston College Eagles football team is getting ready to take the field again after 12 days off with a road matchup against the Virginia Tech Hokies in Blacksburg, Va.
On Monday, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien provided an injury update on running back Kye Robichaux, who has dealt with an injury this season but has only missed time in game, Michigan State on Sept. 21.
“Yeah, he's good to go,” said O’Brien. “Yep, he's doing a good job. He's been out there. All the backs are good to go.”
Blackwell missed the last part of the 2023 season and the entire 2024 season so far with an Achilles injury.
Steele has missed the entire 2023 and 2024 seasons as he’s been battling thymoma, a rare form of cancer. He is currently in remission and was cleared to return to play prior to training camp.
“Jaylen Blackwell, I would say right now, would not expect him back this year, but he'll be ready to go in the spring,” said O’Brien. “That's what I'd say right now. Could that change? That could change and I would say the same for Bryce Steele, I would say both those guys would be ready to go in the spring, but not right now.”
The Eagles and Hokies square off on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.
