Three Boston College Football Alums Named to 2026 Pro Bowl Games Roster

On Tuesday morning, the NFL announced the 2026 Pro Bowl Games roster which featured three former Boston College football players.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers, Denver Broncos defensive end Zach Allen, and Atlanta Falcons offensive lineman Chris Lindstrom were named to the roster.

Full 2026 Pro Bowl games rosters: pic.twitter.com/d5BKa2A4e5 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) December 23, 2025

Flowers has been a big part of the Ravens’ offense this year. So far this season, he has started in all 15 games and tallied 78 receptions for 1,043 yards and two touchdowns as well as 10 rush attempts for 62 yards and one touchdown. He leads the team in receiving yards. Baltimore drafted Flowers with the 22nd overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft after his four seasons at BC.

For the Broncos this season, Allen has started in all 15 games and has notched 35 total tackles (12 solo and 23 assisted), 6.5 sacks, and six passes defended en route to Denver’s 12-3 campaign. He was drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft and signed with the Broncos in 2023 as a free agent.

Lindstrom is in his seventh professional season. He has spent his entire career with the Falcons after being picked by the organization with the No. 14 overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. This year, he has started on an offensive line that has paved the way for 5,108 total offensive yards, which is the 14th-highest in the league, and 33 touchdowns.

In total, four NFL teams had a league-high six selections, the Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Seattle Seahawks. Four additional teams had five selections apiece which include Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Pro Bowl Games is an annual event held prior to the Super Bowl that highlights players’ skills. It also features a flag football game afterwards where the AFC and NFC go against each other.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce earned the most votes this year with 420,383. The rest of the top five is Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (263,127), New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (259,978), Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (216,838), and Chicago Bears safety Kevin Byard (203,638).

This season’s event will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 3 and will be played in the San Francisco Bay Area. It starts at 6:30 p.m. ET and the flag football game will be at 8 p.m. The game will air on ESPN, Disney XD and ESPN Deportes.

