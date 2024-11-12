Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O'Brien Makes Quarterback Change
Boston College head coach Bill O’Brien has announced a change at the quarterback position ahead of the team’s road game against the No. 13 SMU Mustangs on Saturday afternoon.
Grayson James will get the start for the Eagles against the Mustangs.
“I brought both guys in on Sunday and talked to them about the position,” said O’Brien. “Look, I have to make decisions in the best interest of the football team. I look at the team and try to do what’s best for the team. I think what’s best for the team right now is for Grayson James to be the starter. Tommy has done a great job for us. He is an awesome competitor, we have a lot of respect for Tommy. Obviously he wasn’t real thrilled with that so he’s taken a couple days. I’ll get back to you on that one but Grayson James will be the starter for SMU.”
James, a transfer from Florida International University, has played in two games for the Eagles. He started the team’s Week 5 game against Western Kentucky on Sept. 28 As Castellanos was dealing with a concussion. He went 19-of-32 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Down 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter, he led the team to a comeback victory 21-20.
The senior also played off the bench in Saturday’s 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange. James entered in the third quarter and went 5-of-6 for 51 yards and one touchdown.
Although he doesn’t have a lot of experience starting at The Heights, James is a veteran quarterback with multiple years of experience. During the 2022 season with FIU, James made ten starts in 11 appearances and went 209-for-357 for 1,962 yards, 11 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions as well as tallied 79 rushing attempts for 223 yards, and three touchdowns. He earned All-Conference USA Honorable Mention for his season.
Castellanos was projected to have a standout junior campaign heading into the 2024 season. Through the first four games this season, he looked impressive, however has consistently struggled since the beginning of October. So far this season, he has gone 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown.
The Eagles will take on the Mustangs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.