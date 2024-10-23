Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Previews Louisville
The Boston College Eagles (4-3, 1-2 ACC) football team returns to Alumni Stadium to take on the Louisville Cardinals (4-3, 2-2 ACC) on Friday night for homecoming.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien previews the upcoming matchup during his weekly appearance on the BC Football Show on Wednesday night, specifically the Cardinals explosive offense.
“No question Coach Brown does a great job,” said O’Brien. “They have a good offense. It’s a tall task for us, we’re gonna to have to show up ready to go, do different things. The quarterback [Tyler Shough] is very experienced, he’s been around for a long time, he knows what he’s doing and even if the protection breaks down, the ball still comes out so you know you got a guy that knows what he’s doing.”
In the ACC, the Cardinals currently rank the third-highest in passing yards (2,090), fourth in touchdowns (34), points (262), and yards (3,219) as well as fifth in average points (37.4) and yards (444.4) per game.
One player in particular that has been a massive asset to Louisville’s offensive success this year is wide receiver Ja’Corey Brooks, who transferred from Alabama in December of 2023.
So far this season, Brooks leads the conference in receiving touchdowns (eight) and average yards per catch (18.9), has the second-most yards (679), and the sixth-most receptions (36).
The 55-year-old spoke about Brooks, a player he is familiar with as O’Brien coached the redshirt senior during his time with the Crimson Tide.
“They’ve got Ja’Corey Brooks, who we had at Alabama while I was there,” said O’Brien. “I coached Ja’Corey for two years at Alabama. He’s a great player, transferred to Louisville and they’ve got a good running game and he does a good job. They’ve been in some really close games.”
The Eagles and Cardinals face off on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN2.
More From Boston College Eagles On SI:
Everything Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Said Ahead of Louisville
How to Watch: Boston College Football vs. Louisville; Full Week 9 TV Schedule
Boston College Football Running Back Kye Robichaux Focused on Fundamentals