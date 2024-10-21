Boston College Football Running Back Kye Robichaux Focused on Fundamentals
Fundamentals.
That is the word that Boston College football running back Kye Robichaux emphasized after practice on Monday.
The Eagles are currently riding a two-game losing streak as the team suffered road losses to Virginia 24-14 on Oct. 5 and Virginia Tech 42-14 on Oct. 17.
The senior believes that working on fundamentals is key to getting back on track.
“Really, it's just getting back to fundamentals,” said Robichaux. “Coming in each and every day, going over the things that we messed up on, and really just focusing on the next opponent, but the biggest thing is just getting back to our fundamentals.”
One constant in the Eagles success on the field this year has been their ground game. In total, the Boston College running back room has tallied 1,113 yards which ranks the 10th highest in the ACC, however the group has struggled in recent weeks.
Robichaux highlighted the basics and playing clean ball as two ways to get back to the team’s rushing success.
“Really it’s just working in practice, really just going at it every single day, good on good, we have good players on both sides of the ball,” said Robichaux. “So it's really, like I said, just getting better fundamentals, buckling down on the things that we know how to do, and just coming out sharp.”
The Columbus, Ga., native also discussed blocking out the outside noise and putting attention on what’s in front of the team.
“I mean, yeah. We more focused on the next opponent,” said Robichaux. “We try to tune out all the outside noise and just really, like I said, get back to practice, get back to what we know and at end of the day if we do that then we’ll come out, we’ll be good.”