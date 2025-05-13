Boston College Football Head Coach Bill O’Brien Talks Quarterback Room
Boston College’s quarterback room has been at the helm of headlines for the last year.
In 2024, then-starting quarterback Thomas Castellanos made news for multiple reasons throughout the team’s campaign, high expectations leading into the season, suffering a concussion and missing time in late September, and being benched and leaving the program in November.
The Eagles’ quarterback room will look a lot different this year. On top of Castellanos, they also lost Jacobe Robinson during the spring window of the transfer portal, but gained two new faces in Alabama transfer Dylan Lonergan and freshman Shaker Reisig alongside returning QB1 Grayson James, who led Boston College to a seven-win regular season and a bowl appearance.
During Tuesday’s episode of ACC PM, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke on the current quarterbacks in the room and how the group has progressed so far through the offseason.
“It’s been great,” said O’Brien. “Grayson James, he was injured last year. He missed like six weeks, had a shoulder injury. He came back and did a really nice job. Took him a little while to get back into the rhythm of things. Once he did, we put him in there [for] the Syracuse game and he really helped us at the end of the year. He did a great job. Very smart, really good guy, great teammate. He’s gotten better as a passer.
The second-year coach also had good things to say about his two new additions to the room, Lonergan and Reisig.
“We added to the room in the offseason with Dylan Lonergan, transfer from Alabama,” said O’Brien. “He’s done a really nice job of learning the offense and coming along at a really good clip.
And then we added a freshman, a guy from Oklahoma named Shaker Reisig, who I think is gonna be really, really good. So, I really like the quarterback room. They’re great guys, they’re good teammates, they’re good students, they’re everything you’re looking for at Boston College. I’m really excited about that room.”
O’Brien also mentioned the strength of the room and that it will be a battle throughout the summer, but is confident in the depth of the group.
“It’s competitive,” said O’Brien. “At the end of the day, we’ll have to make a decision at some point, but I think it’s gonna be a really good summer for those guys.”