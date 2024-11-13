Report: Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos Plans to Enter Transfer Portal
Boston College quarterback Thomas Castellanos is expected to enter the transfer portal, according to a report from On3Sports’ Pete Nakos.
The decision comes just one day after O’Brien announced that Grayson James would get the start over Castellanos on Saturday against the No. 14 SMU Mustangs.
“I brought both guys in on Sunday and talked to them about the position,” said O’Brien on Tuesday. “Look, I have to make decisions in the best interest of the football team. I look at the team and try to do what’s best for the team. I think what’s best for the team right now is for Grayson James to be the starter. Tommy has done a great job for us. He is an awesome competitor, we have a lot of respect for Tommy. Obviously he wasn’t real thrilled with that so he’s taken a couple days. I’ll get back to you on that one but Grayson James will be the starter for SMU.”
Castellanos was projected to have a standout junior campaign heading into the 2024 season. Through the first four games this season, he looked impressive, however has consistently struggled since the beginning of October. This season, he has gone 99-of-161 for 1,366 yards, 18 touchdowns, and five interceptions as well as 93 rush attempts for 194 yards and one touchdown.
O’Brien also shared in his weekly zoom press conference on Wednesday that Castellanos has not rejoined the team and was not expected to travel to SMU prior to the portal announcement being made.
James, a transfer from Florida International University, has played in two games for the Eagles. He started the team’s Week 5 game against Western Kentucky on Sept. 28 as Castellanos was dealing with a concussion. He went 19-of-32 for 168 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Down 20-7 heading into the fourth quarter, he led the team to a comeback victory 21-20.
The senior also played off the bench in Saturday’s 37-31 win over the Syracuse Orange. James entered in the third quarter and went 5-of-6 for 51 yards and one touchdown.
The Eagles will take on the Mustangs on Saturday at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN.