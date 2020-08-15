Watch: OL Tyler Vrabel and LB John Lamot Speak with Media After Practice

Boston College linebacker John Lamot, and offensive lineman Tyler Vrabel spoke with the media after practice on Saturday. You can check out what the pair had to say in the videos below.

Vrabel, a redshirt sophomore, is a highly touted offensive tackle who had a strong first year as a starter for the Eagles in 2009. The son of Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel, he is expected to be one of the best tackles in the ACC. In his first year as a starter at left tackle, he started every game and was named All-ACC Honorable Mention.

Lamot, a senior, is a hard hitting inside linebacker who finished 2019 with 78 tackles, one sack and three pass breakups. Had a career high 17 tackles against Wake Forest.

In the videos below, Vrabel talks about keeping himself going through camp, his work with the other lineman and his thoughts on the quarterback room. Lamot talks about Max Richardson/Isaiah McDuffie, and what he does to blow off steam.

Tyler Vrabel

John Lamot

