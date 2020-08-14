Watch: RB Travis Levy & LB Max Richardson Speak With Media After Practice

Boston College linebacker Max Richardson, and running back Travis Levy spoke with the media after practice on Friday. You can check out what the pair had to say in the videos below.

Richardson, a senior linebacker, announced that he would be coming back to Chestnut Hill for his final season this winter. Already, the Georgia native has been showered with preseason accolades including watchlists for the Butkus, Nagurski and Bednarik Awards. He finished last season with 108 tackles, and 3.5 sacks, and looks to be the leader on the defense.

Levy, a senior running back, was the Eagles primary kick returner last year, and leads the country in kick return yards returning. He has had a role in the offense as well, playing a big role for the Eagles in 2018 in their win against Virginia Tech in Blacksburg.

In today's press conference Richardson talks about his work as a leader and activist, and the importance of having veterans around him in the linebacking corp. Levy speaks about the offensive line, and working with David Bailey.

Travis Levy

Max Richardson

