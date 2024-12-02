Boston College Football Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal
Boston College linebacker Sione Hala has entered the transfer portal.
The redshirt sophomore made the announcement via social media on Sunday morning.
“First, I want to thank God for guiding me through this process and blessing me with the opportunities I’ve had,” said Hala in his announcement post. “I am also grateful to my family for their love, support, and encouragement, which has kept me grounded every step of the way.”
The Los Angeles, Calif., native has spent three seasons with the Eagles program where he has appeared in 22 games and tallied 37 total tackles (19 solo and 18 assisted), three tackles for loss, one sack, and one forced fumble.
Hala was a former four-star recruit from the class of 2022. He ranked No. 342 nationally, No. 28 in safeties, and No. 28 in Calif., according to 247Sports Composite.
He chose the Eagles over nine other programs.
“A huge thank you to my coaches for believing in me, pushing me to be better, and helping me grow both on and off the field,” said Hala. “Boston College has been great to me. This chapter has been [a] mermingful part of my life and I’m excited for the next opportunity that God has in store for me and my family. With 2 years of eligibility, I would like to enter my name in the transfer portal.”
Hala is the second Eagle to enter the transfer portal, joining former quarterback Thomas Castellanos, who stepped away from the program and entered the portal earlier in the month after being benched.