Boston College Football Making Change at Quarterback vs UConn

The Eagles are rolling with a new quarterback in their matchup with UConn on Saturday.

Aug 30, 2025; Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, USA; Boston College Eagles quarterback Grayson James (3) reacts to his touchdown pass against the Fordham Rams during the second half at Alumni Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football is making a change at quarterback for Saturday’s game versus UConn. 

Grayson James will be starting for the Eagles, according to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel. 

“Sources: Boston College is making a change at quarterback, with redshirt senior Grayson James getting the start against UConn today,” said Thamel via X. “He replaces redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan, who won the starting job in camp and started first six games.” 

In 2024, James played in six games which included five starts. He went 106-for-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 37 rush attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.

This year, he has seen time in a pair of games off the bench, Fordham and Pitt, and has gone 6-of-13 for 89 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.  

He replaces Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who won the starting job during training camp and has started every game so far this year.

During pregame, he was seen taking snaps during warmup on the outside of the other quarterbacks which is usually where the starter is. 

“The QB1 for @BCFootball has always lined up on the outside during pregame warmups with the centers,” said Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz via X. “Today, senior Grayson James is on the outside. James also led the players out of the tunnel.”

Boston College and UConn kick off at noon ET on ACC Network.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies. 

When: Saturday, Oct. 18 at noon ET 

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass. 

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies earned a 51-10 win over the FIU Panthers at home on Oct. 4. 

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their fifth straight game to the Clemson Tigers 41-10 on Saturday night. 

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the regular season on Oct. 28, 2023. Boston College defeated UConn 21-14 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.

2025 Boston College Football Schedule:

Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10

Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)

Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20

Sept. 20: BYE

Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24

Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7

Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10

Oct. 18: vs. UConn

Oct. 25: at Louisville

Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame

Nov. 8: vs. SMU

Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech

Nov. 22: BYE

Nov. 29: at Syracuse

KIM RANKIN

Kim Rankin is the lead writer for Boston College On SI. The 2020 graduate of the University of Alabama. She joined Alabama Crimson Tide On SI in February 2024 covering baseball, softball, football, men’s basketball, and more for BamaCentral, but has also contributed to Missouri Tigers On SI. She previously worked as the brand manager at Tide 100.9 FM in Tuscaloosa, Ala. She has covered a wide variety of events including SEC Championships, NCAA Regionals, and bowl games.

