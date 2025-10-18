Boston College Football Making Change at Quarterback vs UConn
CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — Boston College football is making a change at quarterback for Saturday’s game versus UConn.
Grayson James will be starting for the Eagles, according to ESPN college football senior writer Pete Thamel.
“Sources: Boston College is making a change at quarterback, with redshirt senior Grayson James getting the start against UConn today,” said Thamel via X. “He replaces redshirt sophomore Dylan Lonergan, who won the starting job in camp and started first six games.”
In 2024, James played in six games which included five starts. He went 106-for-166 for 1,202 yards, six touchdowns, and two interceptions as well as 37 rush attempts for 79 yards and three touchdowns.
This year, he has seen time in a pair of games off the bench, Fordham and Pitt, and has gone 6-of-13 for 89 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
He replaces Alabama transfer quarterback Dylan Lonergan, who won the starting job during training camp and has started every game so far this year.
During pregame, he was seen taking snaps during warmup on the outside of the other quarterbacks which is usually where the starter is.
“The QB1 for @BCFootball has always lined up on the outside during pregame warmups with the centers,” said Boston College Eagles On SI reporter Graham Dietz via X. “Today, senior Grayson James is on the outside. James also led the players out of the tunnel.”
Boston College and UConn kick off at noon ET on ACC Network.
How to Watch
Who: Boston College Eagles and UConn Huskies.
When: Saturday, Oct. 18 at noon ET
Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.
TV: ACC Network
Radio: WEEI 850 AM
Last Outing, UConn: The Huskies earned a 51-10 win over the FIU Panthers at home on Oct. 4.
Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles lost their fifth straight game to the Clemson Tigers 41-10 on Saturday night.
Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was in the regular season on Oct. 28, 2023. Boston College defeated UConn 21-14 at Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
2025 Boston College Football Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: vs. Pitt- L 48-7
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson- L 41-10
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse