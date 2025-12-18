Big 12 Conference Bowl Game Schedule & Updated Record
College football’s bowl season is here.
From the College Football Playoff to the corporate-sponsored exhibitions featuring non-conference matchups all across the sport, this winter will certainly have no shortage of football action.
The Big 12 in particular has a very busy bowl season ahead. No. 4 Texas Tech will play in the CFP quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 and represents the league’s only chance of a national champion this season. However, seven other Big 12 teams will be playing in bowl games, beginning with No. 12 BYU on Dec. 27 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.
Here's a look at all the Big 12 bowl games this year, including results of how the conference's teams performed:
Bowl Game
Date & Time (ET)
Team & Score
Big 12 Record
Pop-Tarts Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m.
No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU
TBD
Kinder's Texas Bowl
Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m.
LSU vs. No. 21 Houston
TBD
Valero Alamo Bowl
Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m.
No. 16 USC vs. TCU
TBD
Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.
Arizona State vs. Duke
TBD
SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl
Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m.
Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah
TBD
CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl
Thursday, Jan. 1 at Noon
TBD vs. No. 4 Texas Tech
TBD
AutoZone Liberty Bowl
Friday, Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m.
Navy vs. Cincinnati
TBD
Trust & Will Holiday Bowl
Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.
No. 17 Arizona vs. SMU
TBD
In addition to Texas Tech, the conference has four other teams ranked heading into their respective bowl matchups. BYU sits at No. 12, Utah at No. 15, Arizona at No. 17 and Houston at No. 21.
BYU vs. Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl has a chance to be one of the best matchups of the bowl season, depending on who ends up suiting up for each team, of course. Arizona and SMU is another under the radar contest to keep an eye on in the Holiday Bowl.
Texas Tech, meanwhile, with its stifling defense, has an opportunity to make some noise in the playoff and potentially play for a national championship. Not many Red Raiders fans could have imagined being in this position following an 8–5 season a year ago, but added NIL investment into the roster has paid dividends for the 12–1 conference champions.
