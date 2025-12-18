SI

Big 12 Conference Bowl Game Schedule & Updated Record

Kalani Sitake and BYU are among several Big 12 bowl game participants this winter.

Kalani Sitake and BYU are among several Big 12 bowl game participants this winter. / Nirmalendu Majumdar/Ames Tribune / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
College football’s bowl season is here.

From the College Football Playoff to the corporate-sponsored exhibitions featuring non-conference matchups all across the sport, this winter will certainly have no shortage of football action.

The Big 12 in particular has a very busy bowl season ahead. No. 4 Texas Tech will play in the CFP quarterfinal at the Orange Bowl on Jan. 1 and represents the league’s only chance of a national champion this season. However, seven other Big 12 teams will be playing in bowl games, beginning with No. 12 BYU on Dec. 27 in the Pop-Tarts Bowl.

Here's a look at all the Big 12 bowl games this year, including results of how the conference's teams performed:

Bowl Game

Date & Time (ET)

Team & Score

Big 12 Record

Pop-Tarts Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 3:30 p.m.

No. 22 Georgia Tech vs. No. 12 BYU

TBD

Kinder's Texas Bowl

Saturday, Dec. 27 at 9:15 p.m.

LSU vs. No. 21 Houston

TBD

Valero Alamo Bowl

Tuesday, Dec. 30 at 9 p.m.

No. 16 USC vs. TCU

TBD

Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 2 p.m.

Arizona State vs. Duke

TBD

SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Wednesday, Dec. 31 at 3:30 p.m.

Nebraska vs. No. 15 Utah

TBD

CFP Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl

Thursday, Jan. 1 at Noon

TBD vs. No. 4 Texas Tech

TBD

AutoZone Liberty Bowl

Friday, Jan. 2 at 4:30 p.m.

Navy vs. Cincinnati

TBD

Trust & Will Holiday Bowl

Friday, Jan. 2 at 8 p.m.

No. 17 Arizona vs. SMU

TBD

In addition to Texas Tech, the conference has four other teams ranked heading into their respective bowl matchups. BYU sits at No. 12, Utah at No. 15, Arizona at No. 17 and Houston at No. 21.

BYU vs. Georgia Tech in the Pop-Tarts Bowl has a chance to be one of the best matchups of the bowl season, depending on who ends up suiting up for each team, of course. Arizona and SMU is another under the radar contest to keep an eye on in the Holiday Bowl.

Texas Tech, meanwhile, with its stifling defense, has an opportunity to make some noise in the playoff and potentially play for a national championship. Not many Red Raiders fans could have imagined being in this position following an 8–5 season a year ago, but added NIL investment into the roster has paid dividends for the 12–1 conference champions.

