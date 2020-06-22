BCBulletin
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Recruiting

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec

A.J. Black

As we get closer to the start of the college football season BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them. We are going in numerical order, today we cover wide receiver Zay Flowers .

Previously Covered:

#4 WR Zay Flowers
#3 CB Jason Maitre

The biggest question going into the 2020 season, as we have mentioned numerous times on the site, is the eligibility of transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The former Notre Dame signal caller has yet to get clearance to play for the Eagles in 2020, and his eligibility could make a huge difference on the outcome of the season. 

In terms of what he brings to the Eagles, Jurkovec is a playmaker plain and simple. He has a strong arm, can run the ball and take a hit, and could elevate Frank Cignetti Jr.'s offense to the next level. While he only saw sporadic playing time with the Fighting Irish, Jurkovec's potential, those around the program saw what he could bring. Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown said this, "Jurkovec is the kind of quarterback that elevates everyone around him."

As BC nation awaits his waiver request, let's see what are the three outcomes for Phil Jurkovec in 2020.

Stellar

Jurkovec's waiver is approved and he is the starter from day one. He is everything that Boston College was hoping for, elevating the offense around him into one of the better offenses in the ACC. He moves the ball effectively with both his feet and his arm, and gets Boston College into the 8-10 win range based off his play. By the end of the season he is considered one of the best QBs in the ACC not named Trevor Lawrence. He puts up video game type numbers for around 3000 yards passing and 600 yards rushing, 30 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Standard

Jurkovec is good, but has some hiccups as a first year starter. Having to play an entire season, with more and more getting on tape, a flaw or two may be exposed. Maybe it's jittery feet, or he locks in too much and throws too many interceptions. He'll still be good, but may have some tougher moments. He throws for around 2400 yards along with 400 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Subpar

The first would be that his waiver is not accepted and he has to sit out the year. However if he does play, a subpar season would probably look like if he tries to do too much and forces things. Turnovers, bad throws, fumbles, taking unnecessary hits, all could be reasons why Jurkovec has a poor season. He throws for 2100 yards along with 300 yards rushing 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

If he does play in 2020 what kind of season do you think Phil Jurkovec will have? Leave your thoughts in the comment section! 

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook- BostonCollegeSI

Twitter - @BostonCollegeSI and AJ Black at @AJBlack_BC. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Boston College Football Looks To Return But COVID's Shadow Still Looms Over Sports

As BC gets set to return to campus, other programs continue to deal with outbreaks of COVID19.

A.J. Black

by

claver2010

Boston College Athletes Returning To Campus

The Eagles will begin a 14 day quarantine as they prepare to hopefully get the 2020 season under way

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Jason Maitre in 2020

The start of our player previews, begins with Jason Maitre a cornerback looking to take a big step forward in 2020

A.J. Black

by

44Andre2000

'22 Linebacker Kaleb Brown "Truly Blessed" by Boston College Offer

A big hitting linebacker out of the Lone Star state received an offer from Boston College.

A.J. Black

Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Wide Receiver Zay Flowers

An explosive wide receiver looking to have a bigger year in 2020.

A.J. Black

2022 Defensive End Jihaad Campbell "Can't Wait" to Visit Boston College

Defensive end out of New Jersey is excited by Boston College offer and spoke to us about his process

A.J. Black

Boston College Offers '22 Texas Linebacker Trevell Johnson

BC Bulletin spoke with the sophomore shortly after his offer to get his impression of Boston College and his recruiting process

A.J. Black

Boston College and Ohio State Football Series Delayed Again

The Eagles and Buckeyes delay their series for the third time as it looks like the series may never happen.

A.J. Black

20 on '20: New Names to Watch Out for on Defense

A look at some other names that could be finding their way onto the field in 2020.

A.J. Black

NCAA Approves New Practice Schedules For Football, Basketball and Other Sports

The NCAA approved a few new policies that will help get college sports back off the ground after they were halted by COVID19

A.J. Black