Stellar, Standard & Subpar: Quarterback Phil Jurkovec

As we get closer to the start of the college football season BC Bulletin will be previewing each player and projecting out their season. In these breakdowns, we discuss what a stellar, standard, and subpar season would look like for them.

Previously Covered:

#4 WR Zay Flowers

#3 CB Jason Maitre

The biggest question going into the 2020 season, as we have mentioned numerous times on the site, is the eligibility of transfer quarterback Phil Jurkovec. The former Notre Dame signal caller has yet to get clearance to play for the Eagles in 2020, and his eligibility could make a huge difference on the outcome of the season.

In terms of what he brings to the Eagles, Jurkovec is a playmaker plain and simple. He has a strong arm, can run the ball and take a hit, and could elevate Frank Cignetti Jr.'s offense to the next level. While he only saw sporadic playing time with the Fighting Irish, Jurkovec's potential, those around the program saw what he could bring. Bryan Driskell of Irish Breakdown said this, "Jurkovec is the kind of quarterback that elevates everyone around him."

As BC nation awaits his waiver request, let's see what are the three outcomes for Phil Jurkovec in 2020.

Stellar

Jurkovec's waiver is approved and he is the starter from day one. He is everything that Boston College was hoping for, elevating the offense around him into one of the better offenses in the ACC. He moves the ball effectively with both his feet and his arm, and gets Boston College into the 8-10 win range based off his play. By the end of the season he is considered one of the best QBs in the ACC not named Trevor Lawrence. He puts up video game type numbers for around 3000 yards passing and 600 yards rushing, 30 touchdowns and 8 interceptions.

Standard

Jurkovec is good, but has some hiccups as a first year starter. Having to play an entire season, with more and more getting on tape, a flaw or two may be exposed. Maybe it's jittery feet, or he locks in too much and throws too many interceptions. He'll still be good, but may have some tougher moments. He throws for around 2400 yards along with 400 rushing yards, 24 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Subpar

The first would be that his waiver is not accepted and he has to sit out the year. However if he does play, a subpar season would probably look like if he tries to do too much and forces things. Turnovers, bad throws, fumbles, taking unnecessary hits, all could be reasons why Jurkovec has a poor season. He throws for 2100 yards along with 300 yards rushing 18 touchdowns and 14 interceptions.

If he does play in 2020 what kind of season do you think Phil Jurkovec will have? Leave your thoughts in the comment section!

