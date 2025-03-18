Boston College Football QB Dylan Lonergan Talks About Transfer Decision
Boston College football has seen a lot of activity at the quarterback position in the last six months.
In November, former quarterback Thomas Castellanos was benched for Grayson James. Shortly after, he entered the transfer portal and went to Florida State.
James led the Eagles to their first seven-win regular season since 2018 and helped get them bowl eligible.
During the offseason, Boston College saw another big move at quarterback.
Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien and Co., picked up former Alabama quarterback Dylan Lonergan out of the transfer portal, a highly touted four-star prospect from the class of 2023.
On Tuesday, Lonergan spoke to the media for the first time since becoming an Eagle and talked about his decision to transfer.
“For me, it was just kind of time for a change,” said Lonergan. “When [Nick] Saban left, that was kind of a transition which I love all the guys that are still at Bama and I have so much respect for them, but for me it was just time for a change.”
The Brookwood, Ga., native shared that his relationship with O’Brien, who recruited him to Alabama while he was the offensive coordinator at the Capstone, aided in his decision to come to Chestnut Hill.
“Yeah, I mean that definitely helped,” said Lonergan. “Just him recruiting me throughout high school and just already having that relationship, so yeah.”
Lonergan went into more detail about his relationship with the second-year Eagles head coach and how he has enjoyed learning from O’Brien so far.
“I met him a couple times throughout high school, just going to Bama,” said Lonergan. “He’s been good. He’s been great so far. Getting to know him more and more and getting coached by him has been great. So just kind of trying to learn from him and all the knowledge that he has.”
He also shared that it has been a smooth transition so far and he’s working on learning Boston College’s offense.
“It’s been great,” said Lonergan. “Obviously, it’s a lot different than Alabama, weather-wise just kind of get used to that cold, but just getting to know the guys. They’ve all been really good and learning this offense, just taking it day-by-day.”
Boston College will continue spring practice on Thursday morning.