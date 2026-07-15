Boston College Football at 2026 ACC Kickoff: Full Schedule, TV and Radio Information
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In just under 24 hours, Boston College football’s 2026 ACC Kickoff representatives will hop onto the podium at the Hilton Charlotte Uptown in Charlotte, N.C., where attending media may ask questions to both the players and BC head coach Bill O’Brien about the program’s outlook this upcoming season.
Senior defensive back KP Price, redshirt-junior quarterback Mason McKenzie, and redshirt-sophomore linebacker Anthony Palano — the latter two of which transferred into the program in December — are the Eagles’ representatives this year. Price attended the event last year as well.
Coming off a 2-10 season, BC will commence its 2026 campaign with a road matchup against Cincinnati on Sept. 5 at 3:30 p.m. ET before hosting Rutgers on Sept. 11 at 7:30 p.m. for the program’s annual Red Bandanna Game.
Here is the full television and radio schedule for BC’s representatives for the annual preseason event.
Boston College Football at 2026 ACC Kickoff: Full Schedule, TV and Radio Information
Who: BC head coach Bill O’Brien, DB KP Price, QB Mason McKenzie, and LB Anthony Palano
Where: Hilton Charlotte Uptown, Charlotte, N.C.
When: July 16, 2026
Radio: O’Brien will be live on SiriusXM ACC Radio from 10:40-11 a.m. ET, followed by the players from 11-11:20 a.m.
Television: O’Brien and the players will be streamed live on ACC Network from 1-1:30 p.m. ET at the podium, followed by O’Brien’s sit-down chat with the ACC Network crew outside of the main auditorium room from 1:30-1:45 p.m.
Boston College Football’s 2026 Schedule:
Sept. 5: at Cincinnati, 3:30 p.m. ET (FOX)
Sept. 11: vs. Rutgers, 7:30 p.m. ET (ESPN2)
Sept. 19: vs. Maine, 2 p.m. ET (ACCNX)
Sept. 26: vs. Virginia Tech, TBD
Oct. 3: at SMU, TBD
Oct. 17: vs. Pittsburgh, TBD
Oct. 24: at Georgia Tech, TBD
Oct. 31: at Duke, TBD
Nov. 7: vs. Florida State, TBD
Nov. 14: at Notre Dame, TBD
Nov. 21: vs. Syracuse, TBD
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz