Boston College Football Flips Four Star QB Will Wood From Penn State

Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Mass.) quarterback Will Wood, a four-star prospect on ESPN and top-30 player at his position in the nation, according to 247Sports and Rivals, flipped his commitment from Penn State to Boston College Sunday afternoon.

“Thank you to Coach Campbell and Penn State for their belief in me,” Wood wrote on X. “I have zero doubt they will turn things around and deserve the fanbase’s patience. For me, I have decided that it’s best to stay home and play for Coach Bill O’Brien and the Boston College Eagles. #ForBoston.”

Thank you to Coach Campbell and Penn State for their belief in me. I have zero doubt they will turn things around and deserve the fanbase’s patience.



For me, I have decided that it’s best to stay home and play for Coach Bill O’Brien and the Boston College Eagles. #ForBoston 🦅 pic.twitter.com/UEeJQAJVjE — Will Wood 4⭐️ 27’ QB (@willwood11_) October 18, 2026

The flip comes just a day after the Eagles upset the Pittsburgh Panthers, 27-21, to get back to .500 on the season (3-3) and secure their first conference win of 2026.

Wood originally committed to Penn State in May after the Penn State staff visited him at his home, and he boasted offers from Arkansas, Maryland, North Carolina, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest.

In his junior year, Wood led the Hawks to their third straight MIAA Division I title with over 2,800 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and just one interception.

Proud to say we were able to Three-Peat as State Champions. Thank you to my teammates, staff, and Xaverian community for a great Junior Season!



Season Stats:

2,800+ Yards

42 TDs

1 INT https://t.co/iFxUpTDnuN@XBHS_Football @M2_QBacademy @BrianDohn247 @TomLoy247 @SWiltfong_ pic.twitter.com/ObcvbkUt9T — Will Wood 4⭐️ 27’ QB (@willwood11_) December 8, 2025

While a tad undersized for the position at 6-feet-2-inches, Wood can spin the ball impressively and has a knack for delivering in the clutch, evidenced by his 21-6 overall record as a starter entering this season.

With Wood, the Eagles now have their quarterback of the future locked up, and his decision to flip comes just days after the program mutually parted ways with former general manager Kenyatta Watson, which is interesting timing, to say the least.

BC also has a verbal commitment from Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) quarterback Ben Rolapp in the class, which No. 51 in the country on 247.

Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:

Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:

ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026

LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026

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