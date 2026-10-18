Boston College Football Flips Four Star QB Will Wood From Penn State
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Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Mass.) quarterback Will Wood, a four-star prospect on ESPN and top-30 player at his position in the nation, according to 247Sports and Rivals, flipped his commitment from Penn State to Boston College Sunday afternoon.
“Thank you to Coach Campbell and Penn State for their belief in me,” Wood wrote on X. “I have zero doubt they will turn things around and deserve the fanbase’s patience. For me, I have decided that it’s best to stay home and play for Coach Bill O’Brien and the Boston College Eagles. #ForBoston.”
The flip comes just a day after the Eagles upset the Pittsburgh Panthers, 27-21, to get back to .500 on the season (3-3) and secure their first conference win of 2026.
Wood originally committed to Penn State in May after the Penn State staff visited him at his home, and he boasted offers from Arkansas, Maryland, North Carolina, Stanford, Syracuse, and Wake Forest.
In his junior year, Wood led the Hawks to their third straight MIAA Division I title with over 2,800 passing yards, 42 touchdowns, and just one interception.
While a tad undersized for the position at 6-feet-2-inches, Wood can spin the ball impressively and has a knack for delivering in the clutch, evidenced by his 21-6 overall record as a starter entering this season.
With Wood, the Eagles now have their quarterback of the future locked up, and his decision to flip comes just days after the program mutually parted ways with former general manager Kenyatta Watson, which is interesting timing, to say the least.
BC also has a verbal commitment from Brunswick School (Greenwich, Conn.) quarterback Ben Rolapp in the class, which No. 51 in the country on 247.
Boston College Football's 2027 Commits:
- S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 195 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024)
- ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton Academy, Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025)
- IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-4, 320 lbs. - Suffield Academy, Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026)
- LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 223 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026)
- WR Magnus Talma, 6-foot-0, 170 lbs. - Bishop Moore Catholic, Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026)
- WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-2, 178 lbs. - Creekside, Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026)
- CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Grayson, Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026)
- LB/S Mamadee Sangaray, 6-foot-1, 200 lbs. - Iona Prep, New Rochelle, N.Y. (Committed 05/18/2026)
- LB Blaize Battaglia, 6-foot-1, 210 lbs. - Milton, Milton, Ga. (Committed 05/28/2026)
- TE Charlie Fowler, 6-foot-6, 224 lbs. - Loyola Academy, Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 06/08/26)
- EDGE Alex Johnson, 6-foot-4, 225 lbs. - Catawba Ridge, Fort Mill, S.C. (Committed 06/08/26)
- ATH Elijah Goins, 6-foot-1, 180 lbs. - Dakota, Macomb, Mich. (Committed 06/08/2026)
- ATH Franklon Evans, 6-foot-2, 190 lbs. - Lake Highlands, Dallas, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- ATH Samajai Davis, 6-foot-2, 170 lbs. - Arlington, Arlington, Texas (Committed 06/09/2026)
- QB Ben Rolapp, 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - The Brunswick School, Greenwich, Ct. (Committed 06/09/2026)
- RB Xavier Bala, 6-foot, 220 lbs. - St. Anthony's, Long Island City, N.Y. (Committed 06/10/2026)
- QB Jace German, 6-foot, 200 lbs. - Tucker, Tucker, Ga. (Committed 06/11/2026)
- DL/OL Krystian Walcott, 6-foot-4, 260 lbs. - Buford, Buford, Ga. (Committed 06/14/2026)
- S Braylon Gamble, 6-foot-2, 205 lbs. - Massillon Washington, Massillon, Ohio (Committed 06/14/2026).
- DL Kaleb Exume, 6-foot-3, 320 lbs. - Cardinal Mooney, Sarasota, Fla. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- OL/LS Dominic Maser, 6-foot-8, 305 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, Mass. (Committed 06/15/2026)
- ATH/QB Kayden Edwards, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs. - Ironton, Ironton, Ohio (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DT/OT Jayden Paulino, 6-foot-4, 270 lbs. - Passaic County Technical Institute, Wayne, N.J. (Committed 06/17/2026)
- DL Markius Woods, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - The Lawrenceville School, Lawrenceville, NJ (Committed 06/18/2026)
- DL/OL Corey Randolph, 6-foot-4, 305 lbs. - Simeon, Chicago, Ill. (Committed 06/19/2026)
- LB/ATH Michael Harden Jr., 6-foot-2, 215 lbs. - Xaverian, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 06/22/2026)
- TE Chase Phifer, 6-foot-5, 220 lbs. - Nease, Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. (Committed 07/02/2026)
- K/P Mateo Sanchez, 6-foot, 180 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- LS Aidan Field, 6-foot-4, 205 lbs. - North Broward Prep, Coconut Creek, Fla. (Committed 07/17/2026)
- RB Brooks Biggers, 5-foot-11, 185 lbs, - Southlake Carroll, Southlake, Texas (Committed 10/06/2026)
- QB Will Wood, 6-foot-2, 220 lbs. - Xaverian Brothers, Westwood, Mass. (Committed 10/18/26)
Boston College Football’s 2028 Commits:
- ATH Mikey Landers, 6-foot-2, 210 lbs. - Tabor Academy, Marion, MA. (Committed 06/30/2026
- LB Joe Fitzgerald, 6-foot, 216 lbs. - Catholic Memorial, West Roxbury, MA. (Committed 06/17/2026
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Graham Dietz is a 2025 graduate of Boston College and subsequently joined Boston College On SI. He previously served as an editor for The Heights, the independent student newspaper, from fall 2021, including as Sports Editor from 2022-23. Graham works for The Boston Globe as a sports correspondent, covering high school football, girls' basketball, and baseball. He was also a beat writer for the Chatham Anglers of the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer of 2023.Follow graham_dietz