Clenching his signature post-game Diet Coke after Boston College football finished celebrating its 27-15 defeat of Syracuse on Saturday, head coach Bill O’Brien turned his attention, for a moment, to the massive challenge separating the Eagles from securing bowl eligibility in 2026.

While there is still a possibility of reaching the college football “postseason” with five wins nowadays, which is where BC currently stands, the six-win mark guarantees it that extra game.

But getting there won’t be easy, and that’s because it entails going down to Miami, Fla., and beating one of the most elite programs in the nation — the 10-1 Miami Hurricanes.

“Yeah, we got one more game,” O’Brien said. “Look, I know, I get it. I know the point spread is going to be whatever it is, and Miami’s a great football team. We got one more game. And we’ll show up in Miami. We’ll get on the plane, we’ll go down there, and we’ll make sure we’re there, to play Miami. And then we’ll see what happens.”

“We would love to go to a bowl game. The bowl games are awesome. They’re great experiences for the players. It’s great for us to get the extra practice sessions. It means a lot for this type of a program, which is a developmental program. So we would certainly love to go to a bowl game, and I think we’re a good bowl team. We’re a team that, you know, our fans will come, and we’ll do a good job at a bowl game.”

The last time the Eagles made it to a bowl game came in 2024, O’Brien’s inaugural year with the program, as BC earned a bid to the Pinstripe Bowl at Yankee Stadium against Nebraska after finishing the regular season 7-5.

Apart from Jonathan Montague Jr., there is not a single offensive player on the current roster that played in that contest, although a few defensive players — KP Price, Max Tucker, and Carter Davis — were key contributors in what ended up being a 20-15 loss to the Huskers.

On the opposite hand, Mario Cristobal and the Hurricanes are in an infinitely grander race to the postseason, and this final matchup of the regular season will have a much larger impact on the program if it goes awry, which is exactly what the Eagles are hoping to accomplish.

Miami enters Week 13 as the No. 4 team in the nation in both the AP Poll and the AFCA Coaches Poll, and in the latest College Football Playoff (CFP) projections, it was slotted at No. 7 behind Notre Dame, Texas, UCLA, Alabama, Utah, and Georgia.

There is a good chance the Hurricanes will move up in the next CFP rankings drop, which is done every Tuesday from now on, as a result of the Bruins’ loss to unranked Michigan this past weekend, which snapped UCLA’s undefeated record this year under first-year head coach Bob Chesney.

Like O’Brien mentioned, the Eagles will be the underdog by a substantial margin as they travel south for the post-Thanksgiving matchup this upcoming weekend.

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FanDuel has Miami opening the week as a 25.5-point favorite, which is the second-largest point spread for a BC game this year — the Eagles’ Week 11 road game at Notre Dame favored the Fighting Irish by 29.5 points.

But miracles in this particular matchup have occurred before, and this day is, after all, the 42nd anniversary of the legendary “Hail Flutie” game, in which then-No. 10 BC stunned the then-No. 12 Hurricanes, 47-45, with Doug Flutie’s iconic 64-yard Hail Mary to his very own roommate, Gerard Phelan, as time expired in the fourth quarter.

Happy Hail Flutie Day, if you're observing.



42 years ago today, November 23, 1984, Doug Flutie’s iconic 64-yard Hail Mary from his own 37-yard line found his roommate, Gerard Phelan, in the end zone as time expired. #10 Boston College Eagles stunned #12 University of Miami… pic.twitter.com/D70ANDsabS — Boston Radio Watch®️ (@bostonradio) November 23, 2026

The circumstances of that moment in time compared to now could not be more different, as the Eagles are not anywhere near the kind of team that Miami is in this day and age, and the gap will likely continue to grow between the two.

Yet crazier things in college football have happened this season, and the Hurricanes just narrowly escaped a Virginia Tech squad which BC likely should have beaten earlier this year, when it gave up 15 unanswered points to the Hokies with eight minutes left in regulation to fall by a final score of 21-14.

Miami quarterback Darian Mensah, considered a top quarterback prospect in the 2027 NFL Draft, is coming off his worst game of the season by far, as Virginia Tech picked him off twice and limited his passing total to 241 yards.

With that being said, Mensah has been without his top target, and arguably the best wide receiver in the nation in Malachi Toney, for the past three weeks after he sustained a high ankle sprain leading up to the Hurricanes’ bout with Notre Dame on Nov. 7, which saw them suffer their first and only loss of the season.

Three days ago, Cristobal announced that Toney, who has 73 receptions for 1,027 yards and 13 touchdowns despite missing significant time, is nearing a return and was running up to 20 miles per hour in rehab sessions last week.

The true sophomore then joined the live College GameDay feed on Saturday when he proclaimed that he is “almost 100%.”

With so much on the line for every game left in the Hurricanes’ season, it seems plausible that Toney would, at the very least, return for even a portion of Saturday’s contest with the Eagles.

But if he is unable to, Mensah will once again be under pressure to deliver without him, and it hasn’t quite looked the same since Toney’s absence.

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