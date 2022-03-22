Boston College Football Spring Questions: Running Backs

Boston College football is in the midst of their spring football practices, as they prepare to culminate their workouts with the Jay McGillis Spring game in April. Heading into these practices, we have begun to look at some of the big questions at each position. Last week we examined the quarterback room, today we look at the running backs.

What will Garwo Look Like With Jurkovec Back?

One of the biggest revelations from 2021 was the emergence of running back Pat Garwo III. The Pennsylvania native exploded, rushing for over 1,000 yards and averaging more than five yards per carry. And he did most of this after quarterback Phil Jurkovec went down with a hand injury. With a fully recovered Jurkovec, Garwo will see the box stacked much less, and could find bigger opportunities not only in the rushing offense but the passing as well. There could be an argument that we have yet to see the best of Garwo, but what is his ceiling?

Who Replaces Travis Levy?

Running back Travis Levy was a valuable member of BC's offense for years, but now Hafley will have to find another back to replace his productivity. Levy was used all over the place, to spell Garwo, as a third down back and in special teams. The name to watch for most likely is redshirt freshman Xavier Coleman, who could be ready to step up and fill most if not all of that role. There is also the possibility that the Eagles use Alec Sinkfield in some of those spots. Whatever BC chooses to do, those backs will have big shoes to fill.

Can the group improve in pass blocking?

Running backs of course play multiple roles in an offense, and one of the areas they struggled with most last year was pass blocking. The Eagles backs almost uniformly ranked low on PFF's grading system in this area. Obviously the key to the upcoming season will be the health of quarterback Phil Jurkovec. Keeping him clean and on his feet will not only be the job of the offensive line and tight ends, but the running backs as well.

