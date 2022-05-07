Ranking the Boston College Season Openers of the Past Decade

A look at the past decade of openers, which opponent was our favorite?

With summer upon us, it's time to look at a variety of topics surrounding Boston College football. The Eagles kick off the season against Rutgers, a stark contrast to the 2021 opening game opponent of Colgate. But how do we rank the past 10 years in season openers?

To do this we look at quality of opponent, and other factors like road/home/neutral. This will not factor the quality or outcome of the actual game.

10. Colgate 2021

A home game, and the first game with fans since 2019 so there was a little extra juice amongst the crowd. But we are ranking opponents here and Colgate was a middling FCS squad that Boston College absolutely thrashed. Other than getting back to Alumni Stadium there was little excitement about the team facing off with the Eagles.

9. Maine 2015

Heading into the 2015 season there was reasonable excitement surrounding Steve Addazio and the squad. Maine at least was a New England foe, which we can give them that, but again starting off against an FCS opponent does not drum up much interest amongst the fanbase.

8. Villanova 2013

The last of the FCS opponents, Villanova is easily the best FCS opponent that BC faced recently. That, adding on a new coach in Steve Addazio and there was a bit more than usual interest heading into this matchup.

7. Northern Illinois 2017

Boston College hit the road to start the 2017, on a Friday night against Northern Illinois. The Huskies had a little excitement from previous success but were 5-7 the season before. The fact that this was on a Friday and on the road keeps this game lower on the list.

6. UMass 2018

A daytime home game with the only other FBS team in the state of Massachusetts. While there wasn't much doubt who would leave this game with the victory, both fanbases get a little extra jazzed facing off so there was some excitement here.

5. Umass (Gillette) 2014

It's UMass again, but this time at Gillette Stadium, a special "neutral" site game, which technically was a Minuteman home game. Playing a game with free unlimited tailgating, and great seating. Certainly a unique and rather refreshing way to start the season.

4. Duke 2020

In their first game under Jeff Hafley, this was seen as two similar ACC teams. Duke at that point was not a push over, and a good test for Phil Jurkovec and the new look BC offense.

3. Rutgers 2022

There is actually a lot at stake here heading into this game. Both Rutgers and Boston College are jockeying for supremacy recruiting in the state of New Jersey, with the Scarlet Knights riding a recent surge in the recruiting rankings. Greg Schiano would like nothing more than to silence BC early, and the Eagles will be looking for a statement win to start the season.

2. Virginia Tech 2019

Virginia Tech and Boston College are historic rivals, and was a perfect way to start the season.

1. Georgia Tech (in Ireland) 2016

True it wasn't a home game, but anytime you can play a game in Ireland, it's a special moment. The game started VERY early on Saturday morning, but still, it was a unique venue against a quality ACC opponent that ended up going 9-4.

