Fallout of BU Swept out of No. 1 and UMass Can't Stop Scoring: All Things Hockey East
The top dog has fallen after reigning over college hockey for ... one week.
Then-No. 3 Michigan State marched into Agganis Arena and swept the week's marquee series against the former No. 1 team Boston University, although both games were extremely close — especially Satuday's overtime finale. The thrilling victories on enemy ice gave Michigan State claim to the new No. 1 team in the NCAA hockey rankings, while the Terriers slipped to No. 4.
Michigan State came out the gates flying in the first matchup, scoring three goals in the first period to essentially give it an insurmountable lead. They helpd up and an early insurance goal in the third period propelled the Spartans to a 4-2 victory.
"I thought we played pretty consistently throughout the game," MSU head coach Adam Nightingale said. "Obviously we have a ton of respect for BU and their program. We knew this was going to be a really good test for our group."
Game 2 was even better. This time Michigan's early lead, albeit just two goals, was thwarted by a furious BU comeback in the third period, tying the game up at three, which is where it would stand at the end of regulation.
In a wild sequenced with less then 90 seconds left in overtime, BU entered the zone in a 2-on-1 opportunity to complete the comeback, sophomore Cole Eiserman shot the puck past the keeper, and right as it was about to casually cross the line junior Shane Vansaghi swept the puck off the line, springing a counter attack the other way, which freshman Ryker Lee capitalized on, scoring the game-winning goal.
The sequence was reviewed, but after the call on the ice was confirmed, and the initial shot had not completely crossed the goal line, Michigan State celebrated its 4-3 win on the ice.
Two takeaways: First off, if that's what it took to knock Boston University out of the top spot, don't look for Terriers to go anywhere. The team is too talented and it was literally an inch away from probably still being No. 1.
Second, with 34 NHL drafted players between the two teams the series showcased not only the best of college hockey, but the future of professional hockey.
It's safe to say, if this series is anything to go by, the game is in good hands.
First-Place Merrimack?
Freshman Parker Lalonde scored his first collegiate hat trick over the weekend, propelling the Merrimack Warriors past the New Hampshire Wildcats 5-1 in a one-sided affair. Sophomore Trevor Hoskin played phenomenally as well, registering three assists on the night, including two to Lalonde.
After three weeks, Merrimack sits all alone on top of the Hockey East standings, something many believe is quite surprising. It isn’t necessarily that they are doing well, what is shocking is how they have played since losing the regular season opener 4-0 in Lowell.
The Warriors subsequently turned the tide on Lowell. 4-1, and then dismissed UNH, which has the only win this season against No. 1 Michigan State. Merrimack will look to continue its winning ways against No. 6 Quinnipiac, in a real test to see just how good this team can be this season.
Are they pretenders or truly contenders? We'll start to get a good read on the Warriors, who after this weekend will likely face ranked opponents in five straight games against UConn, BU and Providence.
Massachusetts Continues to Light the Lamp
So far, No. 13 Massachusetts has scored more than anyone else in Hockey East with 20 goals in just five matchups. The offense has given them wins, that was until Northeastern set the Minutemen down this past weekend and handed them their first loss of the season 4-2. The team came out sluggish and really looked off all night, as UMass head coach Greg Carvel believed the score didn't tell the whole story.
"Rough first period for us tonight," he said. "Similar to Stonehill, not a great start, something we'll have to take care of, but I thought Michael Hrabal was outstanding in net. He gave us a chance to make the game close.”
Massachusetts was able to bounce back against Bentley the next night in a thrilling matchup that saw UMass walk away with the 5-4 victory on home ice. It was truly a back-and-forth game, one that saw both teams score three goals in the first period, and ddin't end until overtime when sophomore Francesco Dell'Elce buried the winner into the back of the net. Even with the improvements in the second matchup, Carvel was still not impressed with his team's performance over the weekend.
"I may have said it after Stonehill, but there's no bad wins, but it didn't feel great tonight," Carvel said. "Our team's off. I really liked the team that played here against Northern Michigan, but this weekend, we weren't as good and I've got to figure some things out.”
This Week's Hockey East Awards
Player: Merrimack forward Parker Lelonde netted his first collegiate hat trick in a 5-1 thrashing of New Hampshire on home ice.
Rookie: Northeastern forward Giacomo Martino played his part in upsetting former No. 11 UMass on the road by scoring a crucial goal late in the second to help put the game out of reach for the Huskies
Defender: Northeastern senior Vinny Borgesi was another key contributor in the win this weekend, as he provided an assist and blocked three shots in the victory.
Goaltender: Freshman goalie Aidan Wright was outstanding against St. Cloud, making 85 saves over the course of the two-game set, giving his team a win and helping them split the series. His second award this season, Wright previously won Defender of the Week with his play last week.
SEE ALSO: BC Men's Hockey Forward Dean Letourneau Solved his Scoring Bug: What Changed?
Beyond the Blue Line
While most of the attention is on the three Michigan teams atop the polls, six Hockey East teams are ranked this week and they're all in the top 15. ... Vermont is struggling to find consistency, but Aiden Wright is the Catamounts saving grace. ... No. 4 BU takes on No, 11 UConn this weekend in a meeting of ranked teams. So is the high-profile No. 9 BC vs No. 7 Denver matchup … Denver stays in town to take on Northeastern the following night… After a 1-3 star, Lowell will look to find their winning ways in a series against Mercyhurst. … No. 15 Providence and UConn are still looking for statement wins.