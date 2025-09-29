Boston College vs Clemson Kickoff Time Announced
Boston College’s Week 7 game against the Clemson Tigers officially has a kickoff time and network.
The two teams will face off on Saturday, Oct. 11 at 7:30 p.m. ET on ACC Network inside Alumni Stadium in Chestnut Hill, Mass.
After winning the ACC championship and earning an automatic bid into the College Football Playoff last year, Clemson has struggled this season. The Tigers are sitting at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in ACC play.
Clemson’s sole win was on Sept. 6 against Troy 27-16 which was a comeback win. So far, the team has lost to No. 13 LSU 17-10 on Aug. 30, No. 17 Georgia Tech 24-21 on Sept. 13, and Syracuse 34-21 on Sept. 20.
Boston College has had similar struggles to begin the 2025 campaign. After winning their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30, the Eagles have lost three straight games to Michigan State 42-40 on Sept. 6, Stanford 30-20 on Sept. 13, and Cal 28-24 on Sept. 27 which has placed them at 1-3 overall and 0-2 in conference play.
This will be the 33rd matchup between the two teams. Clemson leads the all-time series 21-9-2 and is on a 12-game winning streak.
The last time these two teams met was on Oct. 8, 2022. Clemson defeated Boston College 31-3 in Chestnut Hill.
Prior to the Week 7 matchup, both teams will play another game. Boston College is traveling to Pittsburgh, Penn., this weekend to take on the Pitt Panthers while Clemson also hits the road to go to Chapel Hill, N.C., to take on the UNC Tar Heels.
Boston College Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. Fordham- W 66-10
Sept. 6: at Michigan State- L 42-40 (2OT)
Sept. 13: at Stanford- L 30-20
Sept. 20: BYE
Sept. 27: vs. Cal- L 28-24
Oct. 4: at Pitt
Oct. 11: vs. Clemson
Oct. 18: vs. UConn
Oct. 25: at Louisville
Nov. 1: vs. Notre Dame
Nov. 8: vs. SMU
Nov. 15: vs. Georgia Tech
Nov. 22: BYE
Nov. 29: at Syracuse
Clemson Football 2025 Schedule:
Aug. 30: vs. LSU- L 17-10
Sept. 6: vs. Troy- W 27-16
Sept. 13: at Georgia Tech- L 24-21
Sept. 20: vs. Syracuse- L 34-21
Sept. 27: BYE
Oct. 4: at UNC
Oct. 11: at Boston College
Oct. 18: vs. SMU
Oct. 25: BYE
Nov. 1: vs. Duke
Nov. 8: vs. Florida State
Nov. 14: at Louisville
Nov. 22: vs. Furman
Nov. 29: at South Carolina