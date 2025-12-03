Boston College Football Linebacker Entering Transfer Portal
Boston College is just days into the offseason, but it has been a busy one already.
On Monday, the program announced the hiring of former Auburn staffer and BC alum Kenyatta Watson to be the program’s general manager.
On Tuesday morning, athletic director Blake James released a letter confirming that Bill O’Brien will return for 2026 and emphasized his commitment to football as well as the next steps the program is taking to move in a positive direction.
Now, players have started to announce their decision to enter the transfer portal. The latest player was announced on Tuesday evening.
Boston College linebacker Jason Hewlett Jr. is entering the transfer portal, according to a report from ESPN senior college football writer Adam Rittenberg.
Rittenberg broke the news via social media.
“Boston College LB Jason Hewlett Jr. is entering the portal with two years of eligibility, a source told ESPN,” said Rittenberg via X. “The 6-3, 232-pound Hewlett had 9 tackles this season. He started his college career at Michigan.”
The redshirt sophomore tallied nine total tackles, four solo and five assisted, during Boston College’s 2025 campaign.
Hewlett Jr. joined the Eagles program in the spring after transferring from Michigan.
During his time with the Wolverines, the Youngtown, Ohio, native appeared in eight games and tallied three tackles, two solo and one assisted.
As a prospect, Hewlett was a four-star from the class of 2023 and ranked No. 530 nationally, No. 32 in athletes, and No. 16 in the state of Ohio, according to 247Sports Composite.
He is currently not ranked as a transfer prospect by the outlet.
Hewlett Jr. is the third Boston College player that has been announced to be entering the transfer portal this offseason.
He joins veteran linebacker Daveon “Bam” Crouch and defensive back Ashton McShane, who were both announced earlier in the day.
This past season, Boston College went 2-10 overall and 1-7 in ACC play.
The Eagles won their season opener against Fordham 66-10 on Aug. 30 and lost ten consecutive games before winning their season finale game at Syracuse 34-12 on Saturday.
During the losing streak, the Eagles suffered losses to Michigan State 42-40 in double overtime, Stanford 30-20, Cal 28-24, Pitt 48-7, Clemson 41-10, UConn 38-23, Louisville 38-24, No. 10 Notre Dame 25-10, SMU 45-13, and No. 22 Georgia Tech 36-34.
The record marked the worst season for Boston College since 2012.