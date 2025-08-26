Boston College Football Releases Two Deep Depth Chart for Season Opener

Boston College football depth chart for its 2025 season opener against Fordham on Sat:



Notable (new) starters include:

- QB Dylan Lonergan

- LG Eryx Daugherty

- RT Kevin Cline

- RB Jordan McDonald

- DE Edwin Kolenge

- LB Jason Hewlett Jr.

- CB Syair Torrence

- FS Omar Thornton pic.twitter.com/REc1eZiUhA