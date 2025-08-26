Boston College Football Releases Two Deep Depth Chart for Season Opener
The Eagles open their 2025 campaign on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Fordham in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Take a look at BC's starters and backups for its home, season opener.
The Boston College football program released its two-deep depth chart for the upcoming 2025 season on Tuesday afternoon.
The Eagles host Fordham in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 2 p.m. on Saturday to open their campaign under second-year head coach Bill O’Brien, who led BC to a seven-win regular season in 2024 for the first time since 2018.
Below is the list of starters and backups the Eagles are entering their contest against the FCS-level Rams of the Patriot League with:
Offense
Left tackle:
- Jude Bowry (6-5, 311 lbs., R-Jr.)
- Pape Abdoulaye Sy (6-6, 318 lbs., R-Fr.)
Left guard:
- Eryx Daugherty (6-3, 305 lbs., R-So.)
- Tommy Matheson (6-3, 303 lbs., R-SR) OR Michael Crounse (6-4, 317 lbs., R-So.)
Center:
- Dwayne Allick (6-2, 301 lbs., Gr.)
- Michael Crounse (6-4, 317 lbs., R-So.)
Right Guard:
- Logan Taylor (6-7, 312 lbs., R-Sr.)
- Judah Pruitt (6-4, 322 lbs., R-Fr.) OR Robert Smith IV (6-3, 309 lbs., Fr.)
Right Tackle:
- Kevin Cline (6-7, 320 lbs., Gr.)
- Ryan Mickow (6-7, 317 lbs., R-So.)
Quarterback:
- Dylan Lonergan (6-2, 211 lbs., R-So.)
- Grayson James (6-3, 218 lbs., R-Sr.)
Running back:
- Jordan McDonald (6-1, 211 lbs., Sr.) OR Turbo Richard (5-8, 207 lbs., So.); Alex Broome (5-6, 194 lbs., R-Jr.); Bo MacCormack III (5-10, 198 lbs., Fr.)
Tight end:
- Jeremiah Franklin (6-3, 244 lbs., Sr.)
- Ty Lockwood (6-4, 245 lbs., R-So.)
- Zeke Moore (6-0, 240 lbs., Jr.)
Wide receiver:
- Reed Harris (6-5, 217 lbs., R-So.)
- Dawson Pough (6-0, 193 lbs., Fr.)
- Lewis Bond (5-11, 190 lbs., R-Sr.)
- Luke McLaughlin (5-10, 181 lbs., R-Sr.)
- Jaedn Skeete (6-2, 188 lbs., Jr.)
- V.J. Wilkins (5-9, 187 lbs., R-Jr.)
- Ismael Zamor (6-0, 193 lbs., R-Jr.)
Defense
Defensive end:
- Edwin Kolenge (6-3, 252 lbs., R-Jr.)
- Favor Bate (6-1, 249 lbs., So.)
- Quintayvious Hutchins (6-3, 240 lbs., R-Sr.)
- Jayzen Flint (6-3, 251 lbs., R-Fr.)
Defensive tackle:
- Kwan Williams (6-2, 318 lbs., Sr.)
- Chris Marable Jr. (6-2, 305 lbs., R-So.)
- Sedarius McConnell (6-3, 279 lbs., R-Sr.)
- Ty Clemons (6-3, 288 lbs., R-Sr.)
Linebacker:
- Jason Hewlett Jr. (6-3, 232 lbs., R-So.) OR Owen McGowan (6-0, 236 lbs., R-So.)
- Daveon Crouch (6-1, 227 lbs., Sr.)
- Bryce Steele (6-1, 224 lbs., R-Sr.)
Nickle:
- Cameron Martinez (5010, 188 lbs., Gr.)
- T.J. Green (5-10, 176 lbs., Fr.)
Cornerback:
- Amari Jackson (5011, 188 lbs., Jr.)
- Isaiah Farris (5-11, 174 lbs., R-Jr.)
- Syair Torrence (5-10, 197 lbs., So.)
- Max Tucker (5-11, 191 lbs., Jr.)
Free safety:
- Omar Thornton (5-11, 201 lbs., So.)
- Omarion Davis (5-11, 188 lbs., Fr.) OR Charlie Comella (6-1, 189 lbs., R-Fr.)
Strong safety:
- KP Price (6-1, 200 lbs., Jr.)
- Carter Davis (6-1, 190 lbs., R-So.)
Special Teams
Long snapper:
- Ben Mann (6-5, 232 lbs., R-Sr.) OR Cooper Crook (6-4, 219 lbs., R-Fr.)
Punter:
- Shamus Florio (6-3, 205 lbs., R-Sr.) OR Andy Quuinn (6-4, 199 lbs., Fr.)
Kicker:
- Luca Lombardo (5-11, 175 lbs., R-Jr.) OR Liam Connor (6-2, 207 lbs., Sr.)
Punt returner:
- Isaiah Farris (5-11, 174 lbs., R-Jr.)
- Cameron Martinez (5-10, 185 lbs., Gr.)
Kick returner:
- Turbo Richard (5-8, 207 lbs., So.)
- Bo MacCormack III (5-10, 198 lbs., Fr.)
