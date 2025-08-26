BC Bulletin

Boston College Football Releases Two Deep Depth Chart for Season Opener

The Eagles open their 2025 campaign on Saturday at 2 p.m. against Fordham in Chestnut Hill, Mass. Take a look at BC's starters and backups for its home, season opener.

Graham Dietz

The Boston College football program released its two-deep depth chart for the upcoming 2025 season on Tuesday afternoon.

The Eagles host Fordham in Chestnut Hill, Mass., at 2 p.m. on Saturday to open their campaign under second-year head coach Bill O’Brien, who led BC to a seven-win regular season in 2024 for the first time since 2018.

Below is the list of starters and backups the Eagles are entering their contest against the FCS-level Rams of the Patriot League with:

Offense

Left tackle:

  1. Jude Bowry (6-5, 311 lbs., R-Jr.)
  2. Pape Abdoulaye Sy (6-6, 318 lbs., R-Fr.)

Left guard:

  1. Eryx Daugherty (6-3, 305 lbs., R-So.)
  2. Tommy Matheson (6-3, 303 lbs., R-SR) OR Michael Crounse (6-4, 317 lbs., R-So.)

Center:

  1. Dwayne Allick (6-2, 301 lbs., Gr.)
  2. Michael Crounse (6-4, 317 lbs., R-So.)

Right Guard:

  1. Logan Taylor (6-7, 312 lbs., R-Sr.)
  2. Judah Pruitt (6-4, 322 lbs., R-Fr.) OR Robert Smith IV (6-3, 309 lbs., Fr.)

Right Tackle:

  1. Kevin Cline (6-7, 320 lbs., Gr.)
  2. Ryan Mickow (6-7, 317 lbs., R-So.)

Quarterback:

  1. Dylan Lonergan (6-2, 211 lbs., R-So.)
  2. Grayson James (6-3, 218 lbs., R-Sr.)

Running back:

  1. Jordan McDonald (6-1, 211 lbs., Sr.) OR Turbo Richard (5-8, 207 lbs., So.); Alex Broome (5-6, 194 lbs., R-Jr.); Bo MacCormack III (5-10, 198 lbs., Fr.)

Tight end:

  1. Jeremiah Franklin (6-3, 244 lbs., Sr.)
  2. Ty Lockwood (6-4, 245 lbs., R-So.)
  3. Zeke Moore (6-0, 240 lbs., Jr.)

Wide receiver:

  1. Reed Harris (6-5, 217 lbs., R-So.)
  2. Dawson Pough (6-0, 193 lbs., Fr.)
  1. Lewis Bond (5-11, 190 lbs., R-Sr.)
  2. Luke McLaughlin (5-10, 181 lbs., R-Sr.)
  1. Jaedn Skeete (6-2, 188 lbs., Jr.)
  2. V.J. Wilkins (5-9, 187 lbs., R-Jr.)
  3. Ismael Zamor (6-0, 193 lbs., R-Jr.)

Defense

Defensive end:

  1. Edwin Kolenge (6-3, 252 lbs., R-Jr.)
  2. Favor Bate (6-1, 249 lbs., So.)
  1. Quintayvious Hutchins (6-3, 240 lbs., R-Sr.)
  2. Jayzen Flint (6-3, 251 lbs., R-Fr.)

Defensive tackle:

  1. Kwan Williams (6-2, 318 lbs., Sr.)
  2. Chris Marable Jr. (6-2, 305 lbs., R-So.)
  1. Sedarius McConnell (6-3, 279 lbs., R-Sr.)
  2. Ty Clemons (6-3, 288 lbs., R-Sr.)

Linebacker:

  1. Jason Hewlett Jr. (6-3, 232 lbs., R-So.) OR Owen McGowan (6-0, 236 lbs., R-So.)
  1. Daveon Crouch (6-1, 227 lbs., Sr.)
  2. Bryce Steele (6-1, 224 lbs., R-Sr.)

Nickle:

  1. Cameron Martinez (5010, 188 lbs., Gr.)
  2. T.J. Green (5-10, 176 lbs., Fr.)

Cornerback:

  1. Amari Jackson (5011, 188 lbs., Jr.)
  2. Isaiah Farris (5-11, 174 lbs., R-Jr.)
  1. Syair Torrence (5-10, 197 lbs., So.)
  2. Max Tucker (5-11, 191 lbs., Jr.)

Free safety:

  1. Omar Thornton (5-11, 201 lbs., So.)
  2. Omarion Davis (5-11, 188 lbs., Fr.) OR Charlie Comella (6-1, 189 lbs., R-Fr.)

Strong safety:

  1. KP Price (6-1, 200 lbs., Jr.)
  2. Carter Davis (6-1, 190 lbs., R-So.)

Special Teams

Long snapper:

  1. Ben Mann (6-5, 232 lbs., R-Sr.) OR Cooper Crook (6-4, 219 lbs., R-Fr.)

Punter:

  1. Shamus Florio (6-3, 205 lbs., R-Sr.) OR Andy Quuinn (6-4, 199 lbs., Fr.)

Kicker:

  1. Luca Lombardo (5-11, 175 lbs., R-Jr.) OR Liam Connor (6-2, 207 lbs., Sr.)

Punt returner:

  1. Isaiah Farris (5-11, 174 lbs., R-Jr.)
  2. Cameron Martinez (5-10, 185 lbs., Gr.)

Kick returner:

  1. Turbo Richard (5-8, 207 lbs., So.)
  2. Bo MacCormack III (5-10, 198 lbs., Fr.)

