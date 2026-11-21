CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — In Boston College football’s 27-15 takedown of Syracuse on Saturday, running back Bo MacCormack III put the team on his back, rumbling for 236 yards and a touchdown on the ground while reeling in five receptions for 45 yards.

From beginning to end, the Orange (5-6, 3-6 ACC) had no answers for stopping the sophomore ball carrier, who was initially a Syracuse commit before flipping to BC in November of his senior year at Buckingham Browne & Nichols School in Cambridge, Mass.

“Bo is what this place is all about,” BC head coach Bill O’Brien said. “He’s a very tough guy, comes from an awesome family, worked so hard to improve, one of the most improved guys we have. I think the offensive line, he’ll be the first to tell you that, did a hell of a job. And we found some schemes. We found some things that we thought could work, and they made it work.”

The win for the Eagles (5-6, 3-4 ACC) snapped a three-game losing skid entering the contest and extended their win streak over the Orange to four games, meaning the seniors on BC’s 2026 roster managed to go undefeated in the BC-Syracuse rivalry.

“That [meant] everything,” senior safety KP Price said.

The Eagles scored in just 2:14 on the first drive of the game, reaching the end zone via Mason McKenzie’s six-yard touchdown pass to Zeke Moore following a 22-yard pass to Javarius Green and three MacCormack runs that combined for 52 yards.

MacCormack was on cruise control all throughout the first half, in which he totaled 134 yards from scrimmage, including five receptions to lead the Eagles’ pass catchers.

The Orange were able to get on the board with a 24-yard field goal before the initial quarter was over, which really was the best-case scenario for BC after allowing Syracuse to march down to its five-yard line.

In the second quarter, the Eagles’ red-zone defense prevailed once again, forcing a turnover on downs after Syracuse drove all the way down to the two-yard line.

That theme continued to play out the rest of the game, as BC prevented the Orange from scoring more than twice in six red-zone trips.

“I think it was some resilience there,” O’Brien said. “We’re a resilient team. We haven’t always shown that, but I think, like I said, there’s no quit. There’s no quit in these guys, and they played very hard.”

Prior to the fourth-down, red-zone stop, the Eagles had extended their lead to 10-3 thanks to Luca Lombardo’s 46-yard field goal, and Lombardo nailed a second one, of 32 yards, as the first-half clock expired to take a 13-3 lead going into the half.

The field-goal barrage continued in the opening minutes of the second half, as Tripp Woody comfortably drilled a 50-yarder to cut BC’s lead down to seven with 10:49 left in the third.

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Then, after a BC three and out, the Orange scored again via Woody’s leg on a 24-yard connection at the 7:05 mark of the quarter.

Up until the five-minute mark of the half, the Eagles had only gone backwards offensively with six plays for -13 yards.

But starting with the ball at its 27-yard line, MacCormack rattled off five straight carries, the last of which saw him explode up the middle for the longest rushing touchdown of his career, a 56-yarder to make it 20-9.

BO TO THE HOUSE 💨



MacCormack with the 56-yard TD run‼️ pic.twitter.com/cEvmJl03lT — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) November 21, 2026

“The offensive line was doing a great job moving guys, winning holes, and I think that was a big piece to it,” MacCormack said. “And I think just the energy throughout the team, just knowing what we needed. … We knew Syracuse was going to keep fighting until the end, so we knew we had to keep making plays.”

On the first play of the fourth quarter, backup quarterback Malachi Nelson — in for Angeli, who left the game with a sling around his throwing arm — brought the score to 20-15 in favor of the Eagles with a 27-yard touchdown pass to Umari Hatcher.

After a BC three-and-out and punt on the following drive, the Orange got back to work with no hesitation, pushing all the way to the Eagles’ seven-yard line before getting stopped on Nelson’s incompletion on 3rd and goal from the five.

Syracuse head coach Fran Brown decided to send out the field-goal unit, which had been perfect on the day, to make it a three-point game with plenty of time to work with.

But shockingly, Woody missed the 25-yard attempt, turning the ball over on downs.

BC wasted no time on the ensuing drive, going 80 yards in exactly two minutes to extend its lead to 27-15 on McKenzie’s 16-yard touchdown pass to Ned Boldin Jr., which put the game away for good.

McKenzie ➡️ Boldin for the TD 🤝 pic.twitter.com/dov149p6Ek — Boston College Football (@BCFootball) November 21, 2026

“We got one more,” O’Brien said. “I get it. I know the point spread is going to be whatever it is, and Miami’s a great football team. [But] we got one more game, and we’ll show up in Miami. We’ll get on the plane, we’ll go down there, and we’ll make sure we’re there to play.”

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