The latest battle of Pennsylvania is set to take place in Week 11 of the NFL season when the Pittsburgh Steelers hit the road to take on the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Steelers are well on their way to returning to the postseason as half the AFC is beginning to implode due to injuries and poor play. At 6-3, they can not only make the playoffs, but they still have a chance to win the AFC North.

The same can't be said for the Philadelphia Eagles, who have lost seven straight games after getting off to a 2-0 start.

You can find my best bet for this game in this week's edition of the Road to 272 Bets. In this article, you'll find three of my favorite player props. Let's dive into them.

Steelers vs. Eagles Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

Jaylen Warren OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-114)

Joe Milton Longest Completion OVER 29.5 Yards (-108)

DK Metcalf Anytime Touchdown (+230)

Jaylen Warren OVER 65.5 Rush Yards (-114)

In this week's edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I wrote about why I'm putting in Jaylen Warren to go over his rushing yards total as my No. 3 play for this week:

Don't look now, but the Steelers have arguably the best rushing attack in the NFL, leading the league in EPA per rush. Jaylen Warren also leads all running backs in yards per carry, racking up a blistering 5.7 yards per rush. He now gets to run against an Eagles' defense that has had no interest in stopping the run this season, ranking 29th in opponent rush EPA and 25th in opponent rush success rate. I see no reason why Warren won't have another big game on the ground.

Joe Milton Longest Completion OVER 29.5 Yards (-108)

I placed this same bet two weeks ago, and it didn't cash for us, but I'm going to go back to the well and trust the strength of Joe Milton's arm. If the Eagles want to compete in this game, they need to let Milton do what he does best bet that's throw the deep ball, something we saw him do in his limited action for the Cowboys last season as well as in his collegiate career at Tennessee. The Steelers have allowed 32 completions of 20+ yards this season and six plays of 40+ yards.

DK Metcalf Anytime Touchdown (+230)

Despite not producing at the level that Steelers fans were hoping for, DK Metcalf continues to get tons of passes thrown his way. In fact, he's 18th in the NFL in targets heading into Week 11. He has only caught 35 of those targets and has only converted two of them to touchdowns, but if he continues to get looks, the touchdowns are going to come. That makes him worth a bet to find the end zone on Sunday at +230.

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