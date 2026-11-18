Boston College football and Syracuse will meet this upcoming Saturday in Chestnut Hill, Mass., for both team’s penultimate game of the 2026 season.

The Eagles (4-6, 2-4 ACC) enter the matchup on a three-game losing streak, with losses against Duke, Florida State and, most recently, Notre Dame, after going 4-3 through their first seven games of the year.

During this skid, BC has been outscored 119-33 by its opponents.

When asked on Tuesday what changed since the point in time when the Eagles were above .500 and seemingly on an upward trajectory, BC head coach Bill O’Brien replied: “I don't know. I don't know. I don't know. I have to. It's been a combination of just, you know, whatever it is. I don't know, Trevor. I'll look at it after the season."

Somewhat oppositely, the Orange (5-5, 3-5 ACC) has won three of its past four games, seizing triumphs over NC State this past weekend, then-No. 19 SMU on Oct. 31, and North Carolina on Oct. 24 while falling to Clemson at home on Nov. 7.

The play of quarterback Steve Angeli, in particular, has ramped up throughout this four-game stretch, as the senior is averaging 247.8 passing yards per game with six touchdowns and only one interception.

Both O’Brien and Syracuse head coach Fran Brown are still in their infant stages of coaching the respective programs, as Brown was hired on Nov. 28, 2023, just a few months before O’Brien’s tenure commenced (Feb. 9, 2024).

Below are all the details for Saturday’s matchup, including television, radio, and series history.

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Game Details for Boston College Football vs. Syracuse: How to Watch, Listen and Series History

Who: Boston College Eagles and Syracuse Orange

When: Saturday, Nov. 21 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Where: Alumni Stadium, Chestnut Hill, Mass.

TV: ACC Network

Radio: WEEI 850 AM or 93.7 FM

Series: Syracuse leads the all-time series, which dates back to 1924, 34-25. However, BC holds a slight advantage against the Orange as the home team with 14 wins and 13 losses.

Last Outing, Syracuse: The Orange defeated NC State on Saturday, Nov. 14, 34-31, in which it outscored the Wolfpack 21-3 in the fourth quarter.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles were blown out by Notre Dame on Saturday, Nov. 14, 41-7, in South Bend, Ind.

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