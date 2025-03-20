Boston College Football Running Back Alex Broome Talks About Return
Boston College football running back Alex Broome has had a long 365 days.
After boasting 725 total offensive yards and three touchdowns in his first two seasons with the program, the Nashville, Tenn., native missed the entire 2024 campaign with an injury.
On Thursday, Broome talked about the process of returning to the team.
“It was a long [time], I think it’s like 11 months now,” said Broome. “It was long. It was tough at first. I remember when we first were going out to do the walkthrough to play Florida State, it dawned on me that I wouldn’t be able to play, but it’s good to be back. Thankful for Mike and his whole staff [for] getting me back.”
The redshirt junior also emphasized that there was no doubt in his mind on returning to the program.
“Nah, not at all,” said Broome. “Just gotta work day in, day out.”
Broome talked about the moment during spring practice that made him feel like he was back.
“I think just the first day in pads,” said Broome. “It’s always exciting, I think, and that first hit is always like ‘whoa, okay, here we go. We gotta speed it up a little bit, keep going.’”
He also shared that he did not have any unease or mental roadblocks while getting back onto the field, but did stress the importance of the mentality during practice.
“Not really,” said Broome. “I think it’s a constant battle just taking it play-by-play and not letting, maybe if I couldn’t do something on one play, not letting it harp. Just get to the next play and see where we go from there.”
Earlier in the week, Eagles head coach Bill O’Brien spoke highly of Broome and his comeback process.
“Very proud of Alex Broome,” said O’Brien on Tuesday. “He’s just a shining example of what we’re all about at BC. Good student. Tough guy. I’m impressed with how he’s playing. To come back from a knee injury basically a year ago, he did it at the end of the spring, and so yeah. He’s done everything we’ve asked and he’s having a good spring, so we’re very happy with where he’s at.”
Boston College continues spring practice on Saturday morning.