Live Updates From No. 15 Boston College Men's Hockey's Series Opener at UMass Lowell

LOWELL, Mass.— The No. 15 Boston College Eagles (8-5-1, 5-3-0 HE) men’s hockey team starts a home-and-home series with the UMass Lowell River Hawks (6-8-0, 3-3-0 HE) on Friday night.

Boston College is coming off a 5-3 home win over Notre Dame on Friday afternoon. The victory placed the Eagles back in the win column after splitting its series with No. 11 Maine the weekend prior, taking the opening game 7-3 and losing the finale 3-0.

The Eagles had a successful November as they recorded sweeps over Vermont and UMass as well as their split with Maine, however struggled in October. In the first month of the season, BC lost to No. 8 Quinnipiac and No. 6 Denver, beat RPI, defeated and tied with Minnesota, and got swept by No. 12 Northeastern.

The River Hawks, on the other hand, are coming off their run in the Adirondack Winter Invitational in Lake Placid, N.Y. During the event, UMass Lowell went 1-1 as the team lost to Clarkson 2-0 in its first game and defeated St. Lawrence 7-3 in its final game.

UMass Lowell has struggled in the young season so far. Prior to the invitational, the River Hawks have split series with Merrimack, No. 16 Providence, and New Hampshire, have been swept by No. 7 Western Michigan, swept Mercyhurst, and have suffered losses to Union College and RPI.

Last season, Boston College did not lose to UMass Lowell in three matchups. In the first game on Dec. 6, 2024, the two teams tied 3-3 with UMass Lowell winning the shootout. Boston College won the second game on Dec. 9, 2024, 3-2 and won the final game on Jan. 31 4-0.

Live Updates:

[Make sure to refresh your browser for the latest information. The most recent update will be at the top].

Pregame

Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m. ET.

How to Watch

Who: Boston College Eagles and UMass Lowell River Hawks

When: Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:15 p.m. ET and Saturday, Dec. 6 at 7 p.m. ET.

Where: Tsongas Center, Lowell, Mass. (Friday); Conte Forum, Chestnut Hill, Mass. (Saturday)

TV: ESPN+

Radio: WEEI 850 AM

Last Outing, UMass Lowell: The River Hawks picked up a 7-3 win over the St. Lawrence Saints in the Adirondack Winter Invitational on Saturday.

Last Outing, Boston College: The Eagles earned a 5-3 home win over the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Friday afternoon.

Last Meeting: The last time these two teams met was last season on Jan. 31. Boston College defeated UMass Lowell 4-0 in Chestnut Hill.

Read More: