Boston College Football’s Win Probability For Remainder of Season After Week 3
The Boston College Eagles (2-1, 1-0 ACC) football team suffered its first loss of the season against the No. 7 Missouri Tigers (3-0, 0-0 SEC) on Saturday afternoon at Faurot Field in Columbia, Mo.
So how did the loss impact Boston College’s win probabilities for the rest of its schedule, if at all?
Well, not much. According to ESPN’s Matchup Predictor, the Eagles are the favorite to win in seven of their remaining nine games, the only outliers being Louisville and SMU.
Sept. 21- vs. Michigan State: The Eagles have a 78.9-percent win probability, while the Spartans have a 21.1-percent probability. Michigan State will enter Alumni Stadium on Saturday with a perfect 3-0 record with wins over Florida Atlantic, Maryland, and Prairie View.
Sept. 28- vs. Western Kentucky: The Eagles have a 91.7-percent win probability while the Hilltoppers have an 8.3-percent. Western Kentucky is currently 2-1 on the year with wins over Eastern Kentucky and Middle Tennessee State and a loss against No. 4 Alabama.
Oct. 5- at Virginia: The Eagles have a 74.3-percent win probability while the Cavaliers have a 25.7-percent probability. Virginia is currently 2-1 on the year with wins over Richmond and Wake Forest and a loss against Maryland.
Oct. 17- at Virginia Tech: The Eagles have a 56.5-percent win probability while the Hokies have a 43.5-percent probability. Virginia Tech is currently 2-1 on the year with wins over Marshall and Old Dominion and a loss against Vanderbilt.
Oct. 25- vs. No. 19 Louisville: This is one of two games that the Eagles are not favored in. The Cardinals have a 53.4-percent win probability while the Eagles have a 46.6-percent probability. Louisville is currently 2-0 on the year with wins over Austin Peay and Jacksonville State.
Nov. 9- vs. Syracuse: The Eagles have a 79.8percent win probability while the Orange have a 20.2-percent probability. Syracuse is currently 2-0 on the year with wins over Ohio and Georgia Tech.
Nov. 16- at SMU: This is the second and final game that the Eagles are not favored in. The Mustangs have a slight edge with a 50.1-percent win probability while the Eagles have a 49.9-percent probability. SMU is currently 2-1 on the year with wins over Nevada and Houston Christian and a loss against BYU.
Nov. 23- vs. UNC: The Eagles have a 75.3-percent win probability while the Tar Heels have a 24.7-percent probability. The Tar Heels are currently 3-0 on the year with wins over Minnesota, Charlotte, and NC Central.
Nov. 30- vs. Pitt: The Eagles have a 74-percent probability while the Panthers have a 26-percent probability. Pitt is currently 3-0 on the year with wins over Kent State, Cincinnati, and West Virginia.