Boston College Football Picks up First Team All Ivy EDGE Transfer From Harvard

On Saturday, Boston College football made a late addition to its 2026 transfer class, adding former Harvard defensive end Alex DeGrieck.

DeGrieck is the Eagles’ 27th signee this offseason and comes to Chestnut Hill, Mass., after spending four years on the opposite side of the Charles River with the Crimson.

As a senior in 2025, the 6-foot-4, 250-pound edge rusher accumulated a career-high 24 tackles with eight solos, a team-high six sacks for 42 yards, and 7.5 tackles for loss for 47 yards.

DeGrieck was tabbed First Team All-Ivy after the season ended.

In total, the Rochester, Mich., native tallied 44 tackles (18 solos), 13 tackles for loss, nine sacks, three passes defended, and two forced fumbles throughout his tenure with Harvard. He played in at least 10 games in every season except for his freshman campaign, in which he did not see any action.

The Eagles open the 2026 season on the road against Cincinnati on Sept. 5.

