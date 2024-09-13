Boston College Football Sells Out Red Bandanna Game vs. Michigan State
The Boston College Eagles football team has seen a lot of success in the early part of this season.
The team is off to a perfect 2-0 start to the year with impressive wins over the then-No. 10 ranked Florida State Seminoles 28-13 on Labor Day Night and a 56-0 rout of Duquesne on Sept. 7 in their home opener.
The accomplishments have pushed Boston College into the AP Top 25 Rankings for the first time since 2018, sitting at No. 24 in the nation.
Now, the success of the program this year is showing in ticket sales.
According to Boston College Athletics via social media, the Eagles Sept. 21 matchup against the Michigan State Spartans is officially sold out.
“Sold Out,” wrote BCEagles via X on Friday afternoon. “The @BCFootball Red Bandanna game is officially sold out! Still want tickets? Visit Seat Geek, the official ticket marketplace of BC Athletics to secure yours today.”
The game marks the team’s 11th annual Red Bandanna Game which honors the life and legacy of Boston College alumnus Welles Crowther, who lost his life in the 9/11 attacks. He was known as the man in the red bandanna and is credited with saving at least a dozen lives.
The contest will be played in primetime at Alumni Stadium as the conference announced the kickoff time for the matchup earlier in the week. It is scheduled to be at 8 p.m. ET on ACC Network.
As of right now, both teams are undefeated on the year. Michigan State has secured wins over Maryland and Florida Atlantic and has a game against Prairie View on Saturday afternoon. The Eagles, on the other hand, will play a Top 25 matchup on Saturday against the No. 6 Missouri Tigers.