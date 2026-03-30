Boston College Football Spring Practice Notebook: Day 10

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — On Monday morning inside of Fish Fieldhouse, the Boston College football program held its 10th practice of spring ball.

After individual and team drills, the Eagles closed out the session with competitive, 11-on-11 situational periods.

Here are the notes from practice:

BC football spring practice #10 play thread

11v11:

Evan Dickens caught a pass from Mason McKenzie on a swing, Cameron Martinez made the tackle.

McKenzie threw a deep completion to Ned Boldin on a long comeback.

McKenzie, rolling out right, threw a completion to Reed Swanson on the sideline.

Marcelous Townsend tackled Nolan Ray in the backfield.

Ray picked up a gain with a short run through the middle.

Landon Wright caught a short pass from Grayson Wilson on a wheel.

Wilson made a bad throw into the ground.

Sedric Addison had back-to-back long gains on the ground.

Femi Babalola unleashed a 45-yard deep ball on the run, which he placed perfectly into Duke Brennan’s arms, but it resulted in an incompletion.

Palaie Faoa made a tackle in the backfield for a loss.

7v7:

McKenzie rushed for a 7-yard gain.

McKenzie’s pass to Javarius Green over the middle hit one hand and bounced to the turf.

McKenzie completed a pass to Jonathan Montague Jr. on a comeback.

Montague caught a screen pass for a short gain.

Wilson completed a pass to Bo MacCormack III on a wheel for a first down.

MacCormack ran for a first down.

Chandler Jordan forced Swanson out of bounds on a deep out, which he caught but resulted in an incompletion.

Townsend forced a Babalola incompletion with a hard hit.

Babalola completed a short pass to Dominic DeSarno.

Redzone 7v7:

Defense forced McKenzie to scramble.

McKenzie completed a mid-distance pass to Danny Edgehille.

McKenzie found Boldin across the middle.

McKenzie tossed a touchdown to Jackson Wade on an option.

McKenzie dotted up Montague in the back corner of the endzone over KP Price.

Babalola lofted a poorly-thrown touchdown pass to Montague.

Chandler Jordan recorded a pass break-up against Swanson.

Babalola made a short completion to VJ Wilkins.

Wilson threw a completion to Wade, but Gerald Green stopped the carrier.

Wilson fired a touchdown to Montague.

Redzone 11v11:

Dickens was tackled in the backfield by Onye Nwosisi.

Nwosisi sacked McKenzie on a scramble.

Max Tucker tackled MacCormack on a short run.

Kris Jones jumped offsides.

McKenzie threw a touchdown to Montague on a slant.

Zacari Thomas was tackled Ray.

Townsend was tackled Wilkins on a jet sweep.

Israel Oladipupo forced a Wilson incompletion.

Wilson tossed a gem to a wide-open Swanson for a touchdown with Njita Sinkala in coverage.

Bryce Lewis made a tackle for loss.

DJ Johnson caught a touchdown from Babalola.

Green stopped Babalola from a touchdown run at the 1-yard line.

Green tackled Addison in the backfield.

1:15 on clock, down by 6 from own 40:

McKenzie completed back-to-back passes to Edgehille.

Wade made a short pickup from McKenzie.

Dickens had a short drop on a bad throw from McKenzie.

Price and Ashton Cunningham had a combined PBU on McKenzie.

Wilson completed a check-down pass to Wade.

Kameron Howard intercepted Wilson from a tipped ball off the hands of Cameron Kossman with Bodie Kahoun in coverage.

Babalola completed a pass to Johnson.

E’LIa Boykin sacked Babalola.

Jordan Rodriguez intercepted Babalola on the sideline.

15 seconds, down 6 in redzone:

McKenzie dished out a touchdown to Dickens on a scramble.

Townsend made a PBU on a fade to Swanson.

Howard picked up a second interception on Wilson.

Babalola ran for a touchdown.

Tale of the Tape:

Players stretching before team periods began.

Good morning from Fish Fieldhouse.



It’s already spring practice #10 for @BCFootball.



After practice, we’ll be speaking with sophomore OL Robert Smith IV and DL Micah Amedee.



Tune in @BostonCollegeSI for full coverage. pic.twitter.com/OoRcVHcMYK — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 30, 2026

Quarterbacks in individual drills.

Some QB reps from today: pic.twitter.com/MdC8j8OLLJ — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 30, 2026

Running backs in "Indy."

The backs are easily one of the deepest position groups this year: pic.twitter.com/CgGgyvcAsE — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 30, 2026

The linebackers working on forcing fumbles and fumble recoveries.

Very excited to see transfer LBs Bodie Kahoun and Anthony Palano get in action on Saturdays next fall. pic.twitter.com/ikBQpaYsiQ — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) March 30, 2026

The Eagles will hold one more practice this week on Wednesday morning. Head coach Bill O'Brien will speak to the media, along with a couple of players.