BC Football Adds Three Star Corner, Son of Program's General Manager to 2027 Recruiting Class

After missing out on 2027 Xaverian Brothers High School (Westwood, Mass.) quarterback Will Wood, who signed with Penn State on Friday afternoon, the Boston College football program received a commitment from Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.) cornerback Jett Watson.

Watson is the son of Kenyatta Watson, who became the Eagles’ general manager this offseason. Kenyatta also played for BC from 1993-96 as a wide receiver and return specialist.

Rated a three-star prospect by both 247Sports and Rivals, Watson reportedly picked Boston College over Arkansas, Auburn, and Indiana.

“1000% committed,” Watson wrote in an Instagram post.

The 5-foot-11, 160-pound Watson boasted a total of 30 Division-I offers, but he ultimately chose to be where his father’s journey in college football began, which makes Kenyatta's homecoming even more special.

With a 4.41-second 40-yard dash, a 4.36-second 20-yard shuttle, a 32.7-inch vertical jump, and a 10.4-foot broad jump, Watson screams athletic potential.

The Eagles now have eight commits in their 2027 recruiting class, which ranks No. 44 in the nation, per 247, and No. 59 by Rivals.

Boston College Football 2027 Recruiting Class:

S Jackson Tucker, 6-foot-2, 180 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 10/07/2024) ATH Zahir Mitchell, 5-foot-11, 180 lbs. - Milton, Mass. (Committed 10/02/2025) EDGE Braylon Otis, 6-foot-5, 235 lbs. - Liverpool, N.Y. (Committed 02/09/2026) IOL Hawken Anderson, 6-foot-3, 305 lbs. - Suffield, Conn. (Committed 02/15/2026) LB Will Mettee, 6-foot-1.5, 225 lbs. - Wilmette, Ill. (Committed 04/11/2026) WR Magnus Talma, 5-foot-11, 170 lbs. - Orlando, Fla. (Committed 04/23/2026) WR Armani Hill, 6-foot-1, 178 lbs. - Fairburn, Ga. (Committed 05/05/2026) CB Jett Watson, 5-foot-11, 160 lbs. - Loganville, Ga. (Committed 05/15/2026)

Boston College Football 2028 Recruiting Class:

ATH Ramar Thomas, 6-foot-2, 185 lbs. - West Roxbury, Mass. (Committed 01/19/2025)

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