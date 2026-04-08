Boston College Football Spring Practice Notebook: Day 13

The final week of Boston College football's 2026 spring-ball period is already halfway through, and players will soon get a break from the restless hustle of throwing pads and a helmet on for the remainder of the semester.

On Wednesday, after the Eagles' 13th practice, head coach Bill O'Brien, sophomore defensive lineman Israel Oladipupo, and redshirt-sophomore wide receiver Jonathan Montague Jr. spoke to the media.

Here is the practice notebook, consisting mostly of the noteworthy plays from each team period, along with a select few quotes from the interview session.

Notable Plays:

Field goals: 35-57 yards

Luca Lombardo: 5/6, missed from 45 but made the 57-yarder.

Sam Stone: 6/6, did not attempt a field goal past 48 yards.

11v11 from own 25-yard line

KP Price stuffed Bo MacCormack III on a run outside right.

Grayson Wilson fired a bullet to Reed Swanson over the middle.

Micah Amedee made a tackle for loss.

Femi Babalola completed a deep pass to Jackson Wade on the run against Jordan Rodriguez.

Swanson hauled in a pass from Babalola on a long crosser.

Nolan Ray broke loose for a 20-plus yard run.

Redzone 7v7

Wade caught a short pass in the flat from Mason McKenzie.

Wilson threw a dart to Jonathan Montague Jr. between defenders for a touchdown.

Zach Schnorrbusch logged a reception from Babalola on a deep comeback.

11v11, 3rd downs from own 25-yard line

McKenzie completed a pass to Montague on the run to his right.

McKenzie completed a pass to Dickens in the flat.

11v11 scrimmage period

McKenzie tossed a dime to Ned Boldin Jr. for a long gain.

McKenzie completed a pass to Zeke Moore in flat, Moore then trucked Carter Davis to the turf after picking up first down.

McKenzie found Swanson for a short pick-up.

McKenzie nailed Swanson again, Swanson then got body-slammed by Max Tucker after gaining the first down.

Max Tucker registered a pass break-up against Swanson.

Anthony Palano intercepted McKenzie on a tipped ball.

Wilson completed a long pass to Montague.

Babalola threw a gem to DJ Johnson for a long gain over the middle.

Sedric Addison finished the period with a burst on the outside for a touchdown run.

3rd down, no timeouts with 35 seconds from opponent's 35-yard line, field goal wins game

McKenzie found Wade to set up a 38-yarder, but Lombardo missed.

Wilson connected with MacCormack on a screen to set up a 42-yarder, and Lombardo converted.

Babalola ran for a short gain, but Lombardo missed from 46 yards.

Redzone 11v11

Ray scampered for a touchdown run, but the defense made stops on the three prior plays.

Wilson fired a tight spiral to Brady Clough for a touchdown over the seam.

Babalola scrambled for a touchdown run.

Post-Practice Quotes:

O'Brien on the offense's new playbook: “You always have to do what is in the best interest of the team. What is in the best interest of the guys that are playing quarterback? What do they do really well? Each one of them has a different skillset, right? What do we do well up front, you know? How do we … our blocking schemes and things like that. Are we really good in certain blocking schemes than we are in others? What is the skillset, which I think is really good, the skillset of the backs, the receivers, the tight ends? So we really try to, every single night, spend a lot of time trying to make sure we’re doing the right things for the guys that are in there.”

O'Brien on the O-line's progression in pass pro vs. the run scheme: "I think they're probably a little bit ahead when it comes to the running game, but I don't think that's all on them. I think it's as a whole. ... We have to have a really good summer in the passing game."

O'Brien on BC's new Director of Player Personnel, Ryan Roberts: "Ryan was recommended to me by several people, including some people on our staff. He's from this area of the country. He understands this area. He's very smart. He's got a lot of experience, especially coming from the SEC. He's got experience relative to town evaluation, roster building, rev share, NIL all of that. So, he's been a really good addition. He just got here this week, basically. So it's been good to have him on board, no doubt."

O'Brien on the running-back unit: "My experience with that position is that, I hope this doesn't happen, but they get banged up, and so they all have to be ready to go. They take a certain, especially the way we anticipate running the football, they're, they're going take some shots. So everybody's got to be ready. Will four or five guys playing one game? Probably not, but you never know. All of those guys have been very productive in spring practice."

Oladipupo on the chemistry of the players: "It's a new team, and it's a whole new rebrand, new faces and stuff like that. You want to come together, and we just want to win."

Oladipupo on taking O'Brien's 'one-day-at-at-time' mantra to heart: "Want to just stay focused on what the task at hand. First game from now is a long, long time away, but we're taking it one day at a time, just knowing that, OK, we can't come back and just like, take a dip. We just got to keep rising and stuff like that. That's how we want to take it."

Montague on bouncing back from his ACL injury: "Just got to come to terms with yourself, sit down and just say, OK, this happened. Now it's time to move forward. You can't just sit and dwell on it, like I said. So just have faith, believe in God, and just keep on going and work off that."

QBs on film:

QBs during Indy today: pic.twitter.com/rjiJ9kkIOZ — Graham Dietz (@graham_dietz) April 8, 2026