BC Practice Report: Hafley Talks Recruiting, Position Battles, and Freshmen Step Up

For many the thought of landing three commitments from the Class of 2023 might seem odd. After all they are just finishing their freshman year of high school, how could they possibly know what they want for college? However, landing the three Catholic Memorial players athlete Boubacar Traore, running back Datrell Jones and receiver Jaedn Skeete reflects the emphasis, and work that the staff has put in with local recruits.

But for new head coach Jeff Hafley, it isn't necessarily about the commitments, it's about forming those early relationships. "We definitely want to get in touch with the kids in the area, and make sure to get to know them at a young age" Hafley told reporters on Friday. "you get them involved, and you get to know them."

By getting to know the kids, and building trust and a relationship, Hafley is hoping to improve recruiting close to home. He is working hard, talking to these recruits on Zoom and Facetime, but acknowledges how tough it is not to see them and show them around campus.

Being successful with local recruits is going to be a major focus for the new staff. Looking ahead there are some very strong local classes coming up, including the trio from CM that Hafley has already landed. He is going to continue to work hard to get more local recruits. "We're going to try and get a lot of young guys and do the best we can to get them," Hafley told reporters. "That is a priority for us."

Friday Practice Notes: (Note: practices are all closed to the media this year, these notes are based off reports from BCEagles.com)

Hafley on Practice: “Today was a lot shorter, way shorter,” Hafley said. “The periods were cut, the plays were cut and I wanted everything to look fast, feel fast, the urgency on and off the field, the bend, the pad level, the eyes, the angles to leverage, but I didn't want to be at full speed. You still get the mental reps, you still get great film and great practice. We had some great work in today, but it really takes off a lot of load on the players bodies.”

* The staff went out of their way to mention two true freshmen who had strong practices. Cameron Horsley, a defensive tackle out and Charlie Gordinier a tight end, both of whom come from New Jersey. With established depth thin at DT, Horsley could be in line to crack the two deep sooner rather than later. And all preseason I have heard that Gordinier could be a real find for the Eagles, at 6'5 240 pounder could be the next big tight end in Chestnut Hill.

* Hafley talked about the position battle at right guard as well, mentioning the trio of Finn Dirstine, Nate Emer and Christian Mahogany. This clearly could be the position battle to watch at camp.

* Sounds like defensive tackle TJ Rayam had a strong practice. He had a handful of moments last year that were very impressive. If he can piece it together more consistently he could be a really intriguing player to watch this season.

* Reports sound like Phil Jurkovec is doing everything he needs to do to secure QB1 going into the season. Sounds like he had a solid practice, hitting multiple receivers.

